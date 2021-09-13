U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.57
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9870
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,049.38
    -1,083.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.40
    +6.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Powell Software Launches Together to Allow SMEs to Connect and Collaborate with Ease

·4 min read

New ready-to-use, interactive space unites the intranet with Microsoft Teams, bringing small business owners a simple and engaging all-in-one communications platform for a hybrid workplace

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) grapple with a myriad of challenges to keep their companies running successfully, Powell Software introduces Together, the small business intranet accessible from Microsoft Teams that helps meet their productivity, communication and collaboration needs.

Powell Software&#x002019;s Together
Powell Software’s Together

Together is a secure, all-in-one space, deployable in minutes, that allows workers and their employers to collaborate in a single simple, intuitive interface. It unites the intranet with Teams so that employees can find everything they need on one convenient platform. Watch a demo here.

"Workers are often drowning in a multitude of digital tools which also often leaves IT teams frustrated with having to implement and manage them all," said Matthieu Silbermann, Chief Product Officer at Powell Software. "This all leads to inefficiency as SMEs, often with limited resources and no dedicated departments, such as in-house IT, HR or marketing, battle with effective employee communications. This can result in information overload and poor productivity."

In fact, employee engagement ranks at the top of the list of priorities when it comes to digital workplace strategy, according to nearly 50% of the respondents in a recent survey conducted by Powell Software in partnership with Stitch DX.

"Further, over 50% of remote workers are worried about workplace exclusion as more people work remotely or in a hybrid way on a permanent basis," Silbermann continued. "Powell Software's Together, which unites the entire company, leverages the power of Microsoft Teams, which millions of users have already adopted, to help employees work better remotely and feel part of the company culture."

To address this challenge, Powell Software's Together brings internal communications to life and gives employees immediate access to information that:

  • Connects employees in a hybrid environment: HR teams can promote and maintain social connections through innovative features tailored to the hybrid workplace. With Together's Virtual Coffee Machine and Water Fountain features, employees can connect socially with their co-workers, fostering an engaging, inclusive corporate culture.

  • Puts HR information at employees' fingertips: The HR Hub contains all the pertinent information employees need whether they're working in the field, in the main office, or remotely. Workers can quickly access information, including current internal job openings, onboarding information, news, events, and tools such as expense reports and leave requests.

  • Supports hybrid working: With FlexDesk, remote employees can easily reserve their desk or meeting space in advance of when they're coming in to the office.

  • Features department pages: Together features an easily accessible space for each department to share ideas, information, resources and to work on projects.

  • Allows for swift IT support: IT tools enable workers to open a technical support ticket or find the latest software updates.

  • Provides company information at a glance: Keep documents such as a glossary of terms, frequently asked questions, and a directory of contacts within easy access for employees.

Because Together is integrated with Teams, the scalable solution can be deployed in minutes to the entire organisation. Accessible from the Teams application, a browser or a mobile device, the employer's hub is always up-to-date and can be upgraded seamlessly to another version as needed. In addition, Together leverages Microsoft's security to keep all data safe.

A demo of Powell Software's Together is available here or to learn more, visit https://powell-software.com/en/together-communication-collaboration/.

About Powell Software
Powell Software is a global Digital Workplace platform, headquartered in France, with offices across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Its mission is to help companies meet the challenges of the hybrid workplace while promoting inclusivity for employees with collaboration tools that are easily accessible to all. Powell Software's solutions are trusted by a global network of over 400 customers and 50 partners of all sizes. The company has won awards from leading global industry analysts Gartner and Clearbox and was named gold medalist in Info-Tech's 2021 Digital Workspace Data Quadrant Awards. Its technology podcast, Welcome to the New Normal, launched in 2021 as a space to explore the latest technology and the future of work. Follow Powell Software on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612907/Together_Powell_Software_Employee_Experience.jpg

