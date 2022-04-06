Power Amplifier Market - 65% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Availability of Alternative Manufacturing Techniques for Power Amplifiers Instead of GaAs|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power Amplifier Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The power amplifier market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.74 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.47% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for power amplifiers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in government initiatives for building smart cities and upcoming long-term investments in smart technologies will facilitate the power amplifier market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Amplifier Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global power amplifier industry growth is the availability of alternative manufacturing techniques for power amplifiers instead of gallium arsenide (GaAs). GaAs-based power amplifiers have high saturated electron velocity and mobility to function, especially at higher frequencies. Also, these materials are cost-effective and display superior levels of integration with other electronic components. Hence, companies such as Murata and TriQuint are trying to use these materials, which are not only cost-effective but also offer superior performance for manufacturing RF power amplifiers. In addition, power amplifiers use GaN and LDMOS devices, while SiGe devices are increasingly used in low-noise amplifier (LNA) applications. CMOS power amplifiers are used in entry-level mobile phones and are expected to be used in smartphones as well. Therefore, end-user segments in the market that are currently served by GaAs devices are now being targeted for the use of these alternative technologies. Such factors will support the market growth in the forecast years.

However, the key challenge to the global power amplifier industry growth is the high production cost for GaAs wafers. Silicon is preferred for most electronic devices because GaAs devices are more expensive than silicon. GaAs-based devices are only used in niche applications where their special capabilities justify their higher cost. For instance, smartphones typically rely on fast GaAs chips to process the high-frequency radio signals that arrive faster than silicon can handle. Silicon-based solar photovoltaics (PVs) used to make GaN solar cells in high-end applications such as satellites are less expensive. Silicon and GaAs are shaped into wafers, which are flat, circular slices of purified material. It can cost about USD 5,000 to make a wafer using GaAs that is eight-inch in diameter when compared to USD 5 for a silicon wafer with the same diameter. This thousand-to-one cost differential between these two semiconductor materials will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Company Profiles

The power amplifier market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The power amplifier market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Anthem, BONN Elektronik GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Peavey Electronics Corp., Qorvo Inc., QSC LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sound United LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is classified as consumer electronics, wireless communication, and industrial.

By Technology, the market is classified as CMOS and GaAs, GaN, and SiGe

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Power Amplifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.92 Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Anthem, BONN Elektronik GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, IXYS Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Peavey Electronics Corp., Qorvo Inc., QSC LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sound United LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

