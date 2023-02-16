Power BI Consulting Service Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

Industry Research

Global Power BI Consulting Service Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Online Service

Offline Service

Applications: -

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Collectiv

Alta Vista Technology

Kai Analytics and Survey Research

Dunn Solutions Group

BI Consulting Services

3Cloud Solutions

AlphaConverge

Ataira

Beyond Intranet

Damco Solutions

Emorphis Technologies

Power BI Consulting Services

eSoftware Associates

HMB

Icreon

iLink Systems

Imaginet

Infocepts

Neal Analytics

New Vue

Opal Business Solutions

Beyond Key Systems

Prime 8

ProLytics Consulting Group

Queryon

Trianz Consulting

Vuram

Western Computer

TOC of Power BI Consulting Service Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Online Service

1.2.3 Offline Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

2.2 Power BI Consulting Service Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Top Power BI Consulting Service Countries Ranking by Market Size



3 Power BI Consulting Service Competitive by Company

3.1 Global Power BI Consulting Service Revenue by Players

3.1.1 Global Power BI Consulting Service Revenue by Players (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Company Covered: Ranking by Power BI Consulting Service Revenue

3.4 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Power BI Consulting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power BI Consulting Service Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Power BI Consulting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Power BI Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into the Power BI Consulting Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

.........Continued

