Power Commerce Asia & Susu Irfan Expand Market South East Asia in MIHAS 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mitra Semeru Indonesia (Power Commerce Asia) will be exchanging MOU document with World Marketing Work Sdn Bhd (Susu Irfan) to officiate Susu Irfan MY penetration to Indonesian market via collaboration with Power Commerce Asia at MIHAS 2022,Sep 7, 2022

Mr. Azman Ilyas, Head of SEA Regional Expansion from Power Commerce Asia, Indonesia exchanging MOU documents with Mr. Saiful Azlan, Managing Director of Susu Irfan Malaysia to officiate cross border trade collaboration. The event was graced by Mr. Abu Bakar Yusuf, Deputy CEO of MATRADE (Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation) as the organizer for MIHAS 2022 and executive management from MARA ( Majlis Amanah Rakyat) represented by Ybhg Datuk Syed Azmi Ahmad and Mr. Yahaya Sani.

Power Commerce Asia will bring Susu Irfan products to their customers through multiple digital channels. Power Commerce Asia will also provide warehouse and fulfillment services including for offline channels.

"MATRADE is pleased that the MIHAS INSP program has been well received by international buyers and Malaysian exporters," said Malaysian External Trade Development Company (MATRADE) CEO Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, organizer of NISP MIHAS, in Kuala Lumpur.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Power Commerce Asia, Hadi Kuncoro said "We present solutions for the industry in transforming from conventional businesses to digital platform-based companies and optimizing logistics infrastructure platforms so that companies can ensure future development of digital innovation"

"We have been targeting to expand the market by opening a branch in Malaysia since last January. So we can support Malaysia Brand's start with penetration to Indonesia Market's first" said Andik Duana Putra Chief Commercial Officer Power Commerce Asia.

About Power Commerce Asia

Established in early 2019, Power Commerce Asia is a technology solution company that focuses on ERP Omni-Channel Platform and Supply Chain Management in presenting comprehensive technology in managing sales channels and fulfillment (supply chain) in one platform. As a pioneer of ERP Omni-Channel Platform and Supply Chain Management, Power Commerce Asia provides solutions to help brands and principals connect all of their sales channels "online and offline".

Power Commerce Asia has collaborated with various local and global brands from various industries in managing e-commerce sales channels. Some of these clients include Soho Global (Imboost, Curcuma, Diapet, etc.), Menarini (Dermatix, Transpulmin, etc.), Kino Indonesia, Galeri24 (Member of Pegadaian), Mamasuka, Combiphar, Twinings, Ovaltine, Probalance, Prodiet, Evalube, Dompet Dhuafa and many others, both local and international companies (global brands).

Power Commerce Asia also has several warehouses spread across big cities, such as Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya and will continue to grow in line with customer needs

SOURCE Power Commerce Asia