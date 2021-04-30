U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Power Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after markets close.

R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time). A question and answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1-833-979-2697 toll-free in North America or 647-689-6826 for international calls and enter passcode 9947642#.

A replay of the conference call will be available from May 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) until August 5, 2021 by calling 1-800-585-8367 toll-free in North America or 416-621-4642 for international calls, using the access code 9947642#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

    Recent volatility in a handful of so-called meme stocks is putting the spotlight back on the tussle between individual investors and short sellers, months after a wild ride in GameStop captivated Wall Street’s attention. Stocks that have notched big swings this month include laser-manufacturer MicroVision Inc, a favorite on Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum, whose shares have risen as much as 170% since April 20 before tumbling in recent days. Those moves do not approach the stunning, nearly 1,700% gain in video game retailer GameStop Corp in January, which was fueled in part by a flurry of buying that forced hedge funds like Melvin Capital to unwind their bets against the stock, sending it higher.