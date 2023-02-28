Power Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") will release its fourth quarter and 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after markets close.

R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question-and-answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1-888-886-7786 toll-free in North America or 416-764-8658 for local calls made in the Toronto area.

A replay of the conference call will be available from March 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) until May 14, 2023 by calling 1-877-674-7070 toll-free in North America or 416-764-8692 for local calls made in the Toronto area, using the access code 919207#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

