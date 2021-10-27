U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Power Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after markets close.

R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question and answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1-833-979-2697 toll-free in North America or 647-689-6826 for international calls and enter passcode 7390136#.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) until March 16, 2022 by calling 1-800-585-8367 toll-free in North America or 416-621-4642 for international calls, using the access code 7390136#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c9468.html

