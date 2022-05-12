Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors
- PWCDF
MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2022 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Pierre Beaudoin
Total
927,116,571
99.31%
6,453,538
0.69%
Subordinate Voting Shares
379,735,811
98.33%
6,432,838
1.67%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,380,760
100.00%
20,700
0.00%
Marcel R. Coutu
Total
924,797,121
99.06%
8,772,988
0.94%
Subordinate Voting Shares
377,415,661
97.73%
8,752,988
2.27%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,381,460
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
André Desmarais
Total
760,836,468
81.50%
172,733,641
18.50%
Subordinate Voting Shares
213,455,008
55.28%
172,713,641
44.72%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,381,460
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
Total
794,637,217
85.12%
138,932,892
14.88%
Subordinate Voting Shares
247,255,757
64.03%
138,912,892
35.97%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,381,460
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
Gary A. Doer
Total
928,426,667
99.45%
5,143,442
0.55%
Subordinate Voting Shares
381,025,207
98.67%
5,143,442
1.33%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
Anthony R. Graham
Total
887,650,796
95.08%
45,919,313
4.92%
Subordinate Voting Shares
340,269,336
88.11%
45,899,313
11.89%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,381,460
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
Sharon MacLeod
Total
929,980,525
99.62%
3,589,584
0.38%
Subordinate Voting Shares
382,579,065
99.07%
3,589,584
0.93%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
Paula B. Madoff
Total
920,724,606
98.62%
12,845,503
1.38%
Subordinate Voting Shares
373,323,146
96.67%
12,845,503
3.33%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
Isabelle Marcoux
Total
917,403,186
98.27%
16,166,923
1.73%
Subordinate Voting Shares
370,001,726
95.81%
16,166,923
4.19%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
Christian Noyer
Total
920,585,967
98.61%
12,984,142
1.39%
Subordinate Voting Shares
373,184,507
96.64%
12,984,142
3.36%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
R. Jeffrey Orr
Total
919,372,782
98.48%
14,197,327
1.52%
Subordinate Voting Shares
371,971,322
96.32%
14,197,327
3.68%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.
Total
929,968,649
99.61%
3,601,460
0.39%
Subordinate Voting Shares
382,567,189
99.07%
3,601,460
0.93%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
Siim A. Vanaselja
Total
916,380,679
98.16%
17,189,430
1.84%
Subordinate Voting Shares
368,999,219
95.55%
17,169,430
4.45%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,381,460
100.00%
20,000
0.00%
Elizabeth D. Wilson
Total
932,892,895
99.93%
677,214
0.07%
Subordinate Voting Shares
385,491,435
99.82%
677,214
0.18%
Participating Preferred Shares
547,401,460
100.00%
0
0.00%
About Power Corporation
Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.
SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c8710.html