Power Corporation Changes the Time of its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Audio Webcast on November 10, 2022

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") today announced that the conference call and live audio webcast during which R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Power Corporation's third quarter 2022 financial results will now take place at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

A question and answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1-888-886-7786 toll-free in North America or 416-764-8658 for local calls made in the Toronto area.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until March 15, 2023 by calling 1-877-674-7070 toll-free in North America or 416-764-8692 for local calls made in the Toronto area, using the access code 112518#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

