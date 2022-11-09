Power Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cision

Readers are referred to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements sections at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation or the Corporation) (TSX: POW) today reported earnings results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Power Corporation

Consolidated results for the period ended September 30, 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Power Corporation

Net earnings [1] were $422 million or $0.63 per share [2] for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $741 million or $1.09 per share in 2021.

Adjusted net earnings [1][3] were $422 million or $0.63 per share, compared with $748 million or $1.10 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net asset value per share [3] was $39.38 at September 30, 2022, compared with $52.60 at December 31, 2021. The Corporation's book value per participating share [4] was $33.40 at September 30, 2022, compared with $34.56 at December 31, 2021.

In the third quarter, the Corporation purchased for cancellation 1.5 million subordinate voting shares for a total of $50 million under its normal course issuer bid. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation has purchased for cancellation 10.2 million subordinate voting shares for a total of $384 million.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco)

Third quarter net earnings were $688 million, compared with $872 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net earnings [5] were $688 million, compared with $870 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings and adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included a net loss provision of $128 million after tax for estimated claims resulting from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Total assets were $673 billion and assets under administration [3] were $2.4 trillion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 7% and 4%, respectively, from December 31, 2021.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM)

Third quarter net earnings were $216.1 million, compared with $270.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Assets under management and advisement [4] were $238.1 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 10.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and 1.6% from June 30, 2022.

Net outflows [6] were $342 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with net inflows of $2.2 billion in 2021. Year-to-date net inflows [6] of $1.6 billion remained strong despite challenging market conditions.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL)

GBL reported a net asset value [4] of €17.2 billion at September 30, 2022, representing €112.39 per share, compared with €22.5 billion or €143.91 per share at December 31, 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, GBL completed €129 million of share buybacks. GBL completed €507 million of share buybacks in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Sagard Holdings Inc. (Sagard) and Power Sustainable Capital Inc. (Power Sustainable)

Assets under management [4], including unfunded commitments, of the alternative asset investment platforms were $20.0 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase from $12.5 billion at September 30, 2021.





[1]

Attributable to participating shareholders.

[2]

All per share amounts are per participating share of the Corporation.

[3] Adjusted net earnings, adjusted net asset value and assets under administration (reported by Lifeco) are non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net asset value per share are non-IFRS ratios. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. [4] See the Other Measures section later in this news release. [5] Defined as "base earnings" by Lifeco, a non-IFRS financial measure; see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. [6] Related to assets under management and advisement.

THIRD QUARTER

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $422 million or $0.63 per share, compared with $741 million or $1.09 per share in 2021.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders [1] were $422 million or $0.63 per share, compared with $748 million or $1.10 per share in 2021.

Contributions to Power Corporation's Earnings

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Net Earnings Adjusted Net Earnings

2022

2021 2022 2021 Lifeco [2] 458

581 458 580 IGM [2] 134

167 134 167 GBL [2] (36)

(11) (36) (11) Effect of consolidation [3] (21)

1 (21) (4) Publicly traded operating companies 535

738 535 732 Alternative asset investment platforms [4][5] (34)

45 (34) 45 ChinaAMC [6] 15

17 15 17 Standalone businesses [5] 3

58 3 58

519

858 519 852 Corporate operations and Other [7] (97)

(117) (97) (104)

422

741 422 748











Per participating share 0.63

1.09 0.63 1.10 Average shares outstanding (in millions) 668.7

676.7 668.7 676.7

Publicly traded operating companies: contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings was $535 million, representing a decrease of 27.5% and 26.9%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2021:

Lifeco: contribution to net and adjusted net earnings decreased by 21%.

IGM: contribution to net and adjusted net earnings decreased by 20%.

GBL: negative contribution to net earnings of $36 million. Results include the Corporation's share of a charge of $22 million in the third quarter of 2022 for losses due to an increase in the put right liability of the non-controlling interests in Webhelp Group (Webhelp) and charges related to Webhelp's employee incentive plan as well as a decrease in contributions from its associates and consolidated operating companies.

Alternative asset investment platforms: net earnings include a negative contribution of $31 million from Power Sustainable mainly related to realized losses in the Power Sustainable China portfolio of $22 million, and a negative contribution from Sagard of $14 million.

Standalone businesses: contribution to net and adjusted net earnings of $3 million.

Adjustments in the third quarter of 2022 were a net impact to earnings of nil as the Corporation's share of each of Lifeco's adjustments was offsetting. Adjustments in the third quarter of 2021, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a negative net impact to earnings of $7 million or $0.01 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's net restructuring charge of $13 million in conjunction with the reorganization completed in February 2020, partially offset by the Corporation's share of Lifeco's adjustments.





[1]

A non-IFRS financial measure; see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. [2]

As reported by Lifeco, IGM and GBL. [3] Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for additional information. [4]

Alternative asset investment platforms includes earnings (losses) from investment platforms including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries and other investments.

[5] Presented in Alternative and other investments in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A. [6] China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC). [7] Includes operating and other expenses, dividends on non-participating shares of the Corporation and Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial) corporate operations; refer to the Earnings Summary below.

NINE MONTHS

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $1,427 million or $2.12 per share, compared with $2,291 million or $3.38 per share in 2021.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders [1] were $1,521 million or $2.26 per share, compared with $2,554 million or $3.77 per share in 2021.

Contributions to Power Corporation's Earnings

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Earnings Adjusted Net Earnings



2022

2021 2022 2021 Lifeco [2]

1,460

1,577 1,549 1,625 IGM [2]

398

440 398 440 GBL [2]

(109)

63 (109) 63 Effect of consolidation [3]

40

(28) 35 74 Publicly traded operating companies

1,789

2,052 1,873 2,202 Alternative asset investment platforms [4][5]

(164)

321 (154) 421 ChinaAMC

43

45 43 45 Standalone businesses [5]

34

213 34 213



1,702

2,631 1,796 2,881 Corporate operations and Other [6]

(275)

(340) (275) (327)



1,427

2,291 1,521 2,554













Per participating share

2.12

3.38 2.26 3.77 Average shares outstanding (in millions)

671.8

676.9 671.8 676.9





[1]

A non-IFRS financial measure; see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. [2]

As reported by Lifeco, IGM and GBL.

[3]

Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A for additional information.

[4]

Alternative asset investment platforms includes earnings (losses) from investment platforms including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries and other investments.

[5] Presented in Alternative and other investments in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A. [6] Includes operating and other expenses, dividends on non-participating shares of the Corporation and Power Financial corporate operations; refer to the Earnings Summary below.

Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

The information below is derived from Lifeco and IGM's third quarter MD&As, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and which are also available either directly from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com. The information below related to GBL is derived from publicly disclosed information, as issued by GBL in its third quarter press release and half-year report at June 30, 2022. Further information on GBL's results is available on its website at www.gbl.be.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

THIRD QUARTER

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $688 million or $0.74 per share, compared with $872 million or $0.94 per share in 2021.

Adjusted net earnings [1] attributable to common shareholders were $688 million or $0.74 per share, compared with $870 million or $0.93 per share in 2021.

Net earnings and adjusted net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included a net loss provision of $128 million after tax or $0.14 per share for estimated claims resulting from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Adjustments in the third quarter of 2022, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net earnings impact of nil, compared with a net positive earnings impact of $2 million in 2021.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

THIRD QUARTER

Net earnings available to common shareholders were $216.1 million or $0.91 per share, compared with $270.8 million or $1.13 per share in 2021.

Assets under management and advisement at September 30, 2022 were $238.1 billion, a decrease of 10.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and 1.6% from June 30, 2022.

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

THIRD QUARTER

GBL reported [2] a net loss of €143 million, compared with a net loss of €44 million in 2021.

GBL reported a net asset value of €17,196 million at September 30, 2022, representing €112.39 per share, compared with €22,501 million or €143.91 per share at December 31, 2021.









[1]

Defined as "base earnings" by Lifeco. For additional information, please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release.



[2] GBL adopted IFRS 9 in 2018. Power Corporation continues to apply IAS 39; this resulted in a negative adjustment to the contribution from GBL of $14 million in the third quarter of 2022.





Alternative and Other Investments

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Alternative and other investments are comprised of the results of the Corporation's alternative asset investment platforms, Sagard and Power Sustainable, which includes income earned from asset management activities and investing activities. Asset management activities includes management fees and carried interest net of investment platform expenses. Investing activities comprises income earned on the capital invested by the Corporation (proprietary capital) in the investment funds managed by each platform and the share of earnings (losses) of controlled and consolidated subsidiaries held within the alternative asset investment platforms. Other includes the share of earnings (losses) of standalone businesses and the Corporation's investments in investment and hedge funds. For additional information, refer to the table later in this news release.

THIRD QUARTER

Net loss of alternative and other investments, including standalone businesses, was $31 million, compared with net earnings of $103 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

SAGARD AND POWER SUSTAINABLE

Net earnings in the third quarter include a negative contribution of $45 million from Sagard and Power Sustainable comprised of:

A negative contribution of $12 million from the asset management activities of Sagard and Power Sustainable;

A negative contribution of $33 million from investing activities comprised of i) a negative contribution of $5 million from Sagard; and ii) a negative contribution from Power Sustainable's investing activities of $28 million which includes realized losses in the Power Sustainable China portfolio of $22 million.

Summary of assets under management [1] (including unfunded commitments):

(in billions of dollars) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Sagard [2][3] 17.4 9.5 Power Sustainable [3] 2.6 3.0 Total 20.0 12.5 Percentage of third-party and associates 87 % 71 %

STANDALONE BUSINESSES

Net earnings of the standalone businesses in the third quarter of 2022 were $3 million, compared with $58 million in 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the fair value of standalone businesses was $0.9 billion, compared with $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021.





[1]

See the Other Measures section later in this news release. [2]

Includes ownership in Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple) valued at $0.9 billion at September 30, 2022 ($2.1 billion at September 30, 2021) and excludes assets under management of Sagard's wealth management business.

[3] Excludes the fair value of interests held in standalone businesses.

Adjusted Net Asset Value and Participating Shareholders' Equity

At September 30, 2022

ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE

Adjusted net asset value represents management's estimate of the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company balance sheet (the gross asset value) less their net debt and preferred shares. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release for a reconciliation with the combined holding company balance sheet.

The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share was $39.38 at September 30, 2022, compared with $52.60 at December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of 25.1%.



(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Variation % Publicly

Traded

Operating

Companies Lifeco 18,496 23,545 (21) IGM 5,092 6,749 (25) GBL 2,128 3,157 (33)



25,716 33,451 (23) Alternative

Asset

Investment

Platforms







Sagard [1] 976 1,515 (36) Power Sustainable [1] 1,356 1,654 (18)

2,332 3,169 (26)









Other ChinaAMC 1,150 1,150 − Standalone businesses [2] 855 1,331 (36) Other assets and investments 595 661 (10) Cash and cash equivalents 1,407 1,635 (14)



4,007 4,777 (16)











Gross asset value 32,055 41,397 (23)

Liabilities and preferred shares (5,744) (5,810) 1

Adjusted net asset value 26,311 35,587 (26)











Shares outstanding (millions) 668.1 676.6



Adjusted net asset value per share 39.38 52.60 (25)

[1] Includes the management companies of the investment platforms at their carrying value. [2] Includes The Lion Electric Company (Lion), LMPG Inc. (LMPG) and Peak Achievement Athletics Inc. (Peak).

Power Corporation's Ownership in Publicly Traded Operating Companies







Shares held [1]

(in millions) Share price



Ownership [1]

(%) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Lifeco

66.6 620.3 $29.82 $37.96 IGM

62.2 147.9 $34.42 $45.62 GBL [2]

14.9 22.8 €71.88 €98.16

[1] As at September 30, 2022. [2] Held through Parjointco SA (Parjointco), a jointly controlled corporation (50%).

PARTICIPATING SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Book value per participating share represents Power Corporation's participating shareholders' equity divided by the number of participating shares outstanding at the end of the reporting period. Participating shareholders' equity is the total assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company balance sheet, including investments in subsidiaries presented using the equity method, less their net debt and preferred shares.

The Corporation's book value per participating share was $33.40 at September 30, 2022, compared with $34.56 at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 3.4%.



(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Variation % Publicly

Traded

Operating

Companies Lifeco 16,074 15,496 4 IGM 3,603 3,434 5 GBL 3,023 4,278 (29)



22,700 23,208 (2)









Alternative

Asset

Investment

Platforms Sagard 718 822 (13) Power Sustainable 1,148 1,389 (17)

1,866 2,211 (16)









Other ChinaAMC 753 766 (2) Standalone businesses [1] 769 725 6 Other assets and investments 524 611 (14) Cash and cash equivalents 1,407 1,635 (14)



3,453 3,737 (8)











Total assets 28,019 29,156 (4)

Liabilities and preferred shares (5,704) (5,771) 1

Participating shareholders' equity 22,315 23,385 (5)











Shares outstanding (millions) 668.1 676.6



Book value per participating share 33.40 34.56 (3)

[1] Includes Lion, LMPG and Peak.

Dividend on Power Corporation Participating Shares

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 49.50 cents per share on the Participating Preferred Shares and the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation, payable February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record December 30, 2022.

Dividends on Power Corporation Non-Participating Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares, payable January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record December 23, 2022:

Series Stock Symbol Amount Series Stock Symbol Amount Series A POW.PR.A 35¢ Series D POW.PR.D 31.25¢ Series B POW.PR.B 33.4375¢ Series G POW.PR.G 35¢ Series C POW.PR.C 36.25¢







About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

At September 30, 2022, Power Corporation held the following economic interests:

100% – Power Financial www.powerfinancial.com 66.6 % Great-West Lifeco [1] (TSX: GWO) www.greatwestlifeco.com 62.2 % IGM Financial (TSX: IGM) www.igmfinancial.com 14.9 % GBL [2] (Euronext: GBLB) www.gbl.be 54.4 % Wealthsimple [3] www.wealthsimple.com





Investment Platforms

100 % Sagard [4] www.sagard.com 100 % Power Sustainable www.powersustainable.com





13.9% – ChinaAMC [1][5]

www.chinaamc.com



[1] On January 5, 2022, the Corporation and IGM entered into an agreement under which the interest in ChinaAMC will be consolidated at IGM. In a separate agreement, IGM will sell approximately 15.2 million common shares of Lifeco, representing a 1.6% interest in Lifeco, to Power Financial. Refer to the ChinaAMC section in the Corporation's most recent MD&A. [2] Held through Parjointco, a jointly controlled corporation (50%). [3] Undiluted equity interest held by Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership (Portage I), Power Financial and IGM, representing a fully diluted equity interest of 42.5%. [4] The Corporation holds an 83.1% interest in Sagard Holdings Management Inc. [5] IGM also holds a 13.9% interest in ChinaAMC.

Earnings Summary

Contribution to Adjusted Net Earnings and Net Earnings

(in millions of dollars) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted net earnings [1]







Lifeco [2] 458 580 1,549 1,625 IGM [2] 134 167 398 440 GBL [2] (36) (11) (109) 63 Effect of consolidation [3] (21) (4) 35 74

535 732 1,873 2,202 Alternative asset investment platforms and other [4][5] (34) 45 (154) 421 ChinaAMC 15 17 43 45 Standalone businesses [4][6] 3 58 34 213 Corporate operating and other expenses (50) (57) (135) (186) Dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares (47) (47) (140) (141) Adjusted net earnings [7] 422 748 1,521 2,554 Adjustments [8] − (7) (94) (263) Net earnings







Lifeco [2] 458 581 1,460 1,577 IGM [2] 134 167 398 440 GBL [2] (36) (11) (109) 63 Effect of consolidation [3] (21) 1 40 (28)

535 738 1,789 2,052 Alternative asset investment platforms and other [4][5] (34) 45 (164) 321 ChinaAMC 15 17 43 45 Standalone businesses [4][6] 3 58 34 213 Corporate operating and other expenses (50) (70) (135) (199) Dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares (47) (47) (140) (141) Net earnings [7] 422 741 1,427 2,291

[1] For a reconciliation of Lifeco and Alternative and other investments' non-IFRS adjusted net earnings to their net earnings, refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Alternative and Other Investments sections below. [2] As reported by Lifeco, IGM and GBL. [3] Effect of consolidation reflects: i) the elimination of intercompany transactions; ii) the application of the Corporation's accounting method for investments under common control to the reported net earnings of the publicly traded operating companies, which include: a) an adjustment related to Lifeco's investment in Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership (PSEIP); and b) an allocation of the results of the fintech portfolio including Wealthsimple, Portage I, Portag3 Ventures II Limited Partnership (Portage II) and Portage Ventures III Limited Partnership (Portage III) to the contributions from Lifeco and IGM based on their respective interest; and iii) adjustments in accordance with IAS 39 for IGM and GBL. Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A. [4] Presented in Alternative and other investments in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A. [5] Includes earnings of the Corporation's alternative asset investment platforms, including investments held through Power Financial. [6] Includes the results of Lion, LMPG, Peak and GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) (up to the date of disposal in the fourth quarter of 2021). [7] Attributable to participating shareholders. [8] Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below.

Contribution to Adjusted Net Earnings per Share and Net Earnings per Share