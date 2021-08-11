U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.36
    +1.07 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    +21.90 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4240
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,340.70
    +540.87 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Files Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with Proposed Business Combination with Core Scientific Holding Co., One of the Largest Digital Asset Mining Companies in North America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. ("XPDI") (Nasdaq: XPDI), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Core Scientific Holding Co. ("Core Scientific"), a leader in customizable infrastructure and software solutions to large scale customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining, today announced the initial filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") containing XPDI's preliminary proxy statement/ prospectus in connection with their previously announced business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Core Scientific and the proposed business combination with XPDI (the "Transaction"). The Transaction reflects a pro-forma enterprise value of the combined company of approximately $4.3 billion.

Core Scientific - Equipping and enabling Data Scientists to take on the world&#x002019;s most advanced AI challenges (PRNewsfoto/Core Scientific)
Core Scientific - Equipping and enabling Data Scientists to take on the world’s most advanced AI challenges (PRNewsfoto/Core Scientific)

"This registration statement filing marks an important milestone in our proposed business combination, which is designed to help accelerate the growth of Core Scientific and position North America as the leading global region for carbon-neutral digital asset mining," said Patrick Eilers, Chief Executive Officer of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

Michael Levitt, Core Scientific Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman, said, "The filing moves Core Scientific a step closer to being a publicly traded company. While this represents a meaningful milestone for the company, every one of our employees remains focused on delivering best in class service to our customers. We look forward to advancing through this process and continuing to execute on our growth strategy for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

As previously announced on July 21, 2021, Core Scientific and Chicago, Illinois-based XPDI entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Core Scientific and XPDI would combine and list on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The Registration Statement, which has not been reviewed or declared effective by the SEC, can be viewed on the Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. and Core Scientific websites, as well as on the SEC's website:

https://www.xpdispac.com/investor-relations

https://investors.corescientific.com

www.sec.gov

About Core Scientific
Core Scientific is a best-in-class, large scale operator of dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and a premier provider of blockchain infrastructure, software solutions and services. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor LLC, led by Energy & Power Transition Partners, LLC and XMS XPDI Sponsor Holdings LLC, an entity owned by professionals of XMS Capital Partners, LLC, and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations; projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics; projections of market opportunity and expectations; the estimated implied enterprise value of the combined company; the combined company's ability to scale and grow its business and source clean and renewable energy; the advantages and expected growth of the combined company; the combined company's ability to source and retain talent; the cash position of the combined company following closing; XPDI's and Core Scientific's ability to consummate the Transaction; expectations related to the terms, timing and benefits of the Transaction; risks related to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic or the emergence of variant strains of COVID-19; the maintenance of key strategic relationships with partners and distributors; and changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws and laws relating to protection of the environment. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of XPDI's and Core Scientific's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of XPDI and Core Scientific. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability of XPDI and Core Scientific to successfully or timely consummate the proposed Transaction, including the risk that necessary regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed Transaction or approval of the stockholders of XPDI; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Transaction; the combined company's ability to execute on its business model, potential business expansion opportunities and growth strategies, retain and expand customers' use of its services and attract new customers and source and maintain talent; risks relating to the combined company's sources of cash and cash resources; risks relating to the blockchain and frontier technology infrastructure sectors, including the unregulated nature of the digital asset space and potential future regulations, volatility of the price of digital assets, changes in the award structure for solving digital assets and limited availability of electric power resources; risks relating to Core Scientific's and the combined company's vulnerability to security breaches; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the combined company; the combined company's ability to manage future growth; the effects of competition on the combined company's future business; the amount of redemption requests made by XPDI's public stockholders; the ability of XPDI or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed Transaction or in the future; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Core Scientific's or the combined company's business and the global economy; and those factors discussed in XPDI's final prospectus related to its initial public offering dated February 9, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," in XPDI's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" filed with the SEC on May 25, 2021 and other documents of XPDI filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or XPDI's or Core Scientific's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither XPDI nor Core Scientific presently know or that XPDI and Core Scientific currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XPDI's and Core Scientific's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. XPDI and Core Scientific anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause XPDI's and Core Scientific's assessments to change. However, while XPDI and Core Scientific may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XPDI and Core Scientific specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XPDI's and Core Scientific's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
The proposed Transaction will be submitted to stockholders of XPDI for their approval. The Registration Statement that XPDI has filed with the SEC includes a proxy statement/prospectus, which will be distributed to XPDI's stockholders in connection with XPDI's solicitation of proxies for the vote on the proposed Transaction. After the Registration Statement has been declared effective, XPDI will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to XPDI stockholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed Transaction and other matters to be presented at the special meeting of XPDI stockholders. XPDI's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and any amendments thereto because these documents contain important information about XPDI, Core Scientific and the proposed Transaction. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed Transaction and other documents filed with the SEC by XPDI, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to 321 North Clark Street, Suite 2440, Chicago, IL 60654.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation
XPDI, Core Scientific and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from XPDI's stockholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of XPDI's stockholders in connection with the proposed Transaction will be set forth in XPDI's proxy statement/prospectus that has been filed with the SEC. You can find more information about XPDI's directors and executive officers in XPDI's final prospectus related to its initial public offering dated February 9, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests is included in the proxy statement/prospectus. Stockholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Contacts

Investors:
Steven Gitlin
ir@corescientific.com

Media:
press@corescientific.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power--digital-infrastructure-acquisition-corp-files-registration-statement-on-form-s-4-in-connection-with-proposed-business-combination-with-core-scientific-holding-co-one-of-the-largest-digital-asset-mining-companies-in-nort-301353726.html

SOURCE Core Scientific; XPDI

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Coupang shares drop 10% on widening loss

    Shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) were down 10% in extended trading Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported fiscal second-quarter results. Coupang reported a net loss of $518.6 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $102 million, or $5.81 a share, in the year-ago quarter. A fire that damaged one of the company's fulfillment centers in South Korea resulted in inventory and equipment losses of nearly $300 million, according to Coupang.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Nio releases earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Forecasts Dramatically

    The analysts covering Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Moderna shares slide 16% after bearish BofA note, putting them on track for biggest percentage decline since May 2020

    Moderna Inc. shares tumbled 16% Wednesday to put them on track for their biggest percentage decline since May of 2020, according to Dow Jones data. The stock has now fallen for four of the past five days and has lost more than 20% in a two-day period. On Tuesday, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham published a bearish note on the company that questioned its valuation after its market cap grew to almost $200 billion, putting it ahead of far more established drug companies like the 40-year-old Amgen , curr

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    EV giant Nio (NIO) will be in the spotlight when it reports second-quarter results after market close today. As the countdown to NIO earnings starts, Wall Street’s confidence backing the stock is strong. Based on Buys only – 6, in total – the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price of $64.50 suggests one-year gains of ~47%. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) The company already reported delivery figures for the quarter in early July. The EV maker recorded 21,896 deliveries i

  • 12 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article we discuss the 12 best airline stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Airline stocks that took a battering for the best part of last year because of the […]

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • 3 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy With $200 or Less

    These three giants of the healthcare sector aren't too big to buy with just a couple hundred bucks.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.