Power Distribution Unit Market to Reach USD 7.32 billion by 2028; Rising Demand for Data Center Monitoring Solutions to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business InsightsTM

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Distribution Unit Market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for data center monitoring solutions due to soaring data amount globally is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Power Distribution Unit Market, 2021-2028. The market size stood at USD 2.66 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2.96 billion in 2021.

Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven intelligent power distribution units is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The accurate monitoring capabilities of AI-driven PDUs are a key factor driving its demand.

Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/power-distribution-unit-market-100424

List of Key Players in the Global Market:

  • Schneider Electric SE (France‎)

  • Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Vertiv Group Corp. (U.S.)

  • APC by Schneider Electric (U.S.)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Raritan Inc. (U.S.)

  • Server Technology Inc. (U.S.)

  • Tripp Lite (U.S.)

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. (U.S.)

  • Socomec (France)

  • Legrand (France)

  • Panduit (U.S.)

  • Delta Electronics (China)

  • Enlogic (U.S.)

  • Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Canada)

  • Data Center Infrastructure (Netherlands)

COVID-19 Impact-

The swift outbreak of coronavirus has impacted global markets. It has stagnated the growth of several markets, including this market. The high cash liquidity scarcity and market’s volatile nature have resulted in declined investments in IT infrastructure development, which aggravated the pandemic’s negative impact. The restrictions on global trade and the implementation of sudden lockdowns and curfews have affected the market growth. Nonetheless, the swift digitization observed during the pandemic has stimulated market growth. The market is likely to exhibit tremendous growth post-pandemic.

To gain more insights into the market related to Covid 19, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/power-distribution-unit-market-100424

Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into intelligent PDU, switched PDU, metered PDU, basic PDU, and others. On the basis of the power phase, the market is bifurcated into triple-phase and single phase. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial applications, laboratories, data centers, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

13.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 7.32 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.96 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Type, By Power Phase, By Application, By Region

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Data Center Monitoring Solutions to Drive the Power Distribution Unit Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Limitations of PDUs to Manage Extreme Voltages and High Current Fluctuations May Obstruct Market Developments

Report Coverage-

  • Features a detailed market assessment.

  • Emphasizes key factors, such as leading companies, applications, and others.

  • Provides crucial insights into the market’s regulatory scenarios.

  • Assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

  • Suggests strategies to capture growth in the forthcoming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/power-distribution-unit-market-100424

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Demand for Data Centers to Aid Market Growth

The data center consolidates the IT operations of an organization to manage, disseminate, and store data. It helps in providing reliability and security of data centers. The soaring data amount globally is driving the demand for data centers and is likely to be the key factor driving the market’s growth.
The rising remote location working and increasing consumer influx towards cloud-based operations have augmented the importance of data centers. Therefore, many data center operators are integrating Artificial Intelligence-based power distribution units to offer precise and effective monitoring. The increasing consumer preference for AI-driven intelligent power distribution units is anticipated to be a key trend influencing the market’s growth.
However, the limitations of these units in managing high current fluctuations and extreme voltages may hinder the power distribution unit market growth.

Regional Insights-

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Operations to Fuel Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to prevail in conquering the global power distribution unit market share. The rising corporate infrastructure across developing nations and the significant efforts of respective governments to amplify the IT ecosystem is anticipated to fuel the region’s market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based operations and automation are likely to complement the market growth in the coming years. India is anticipated to register tremendous growth in improving IT infrastructure.

North America is estimated to exhibit substantial growth due to the high investments in PDU projects in commercial places and data centers.
Europe is anticipated to experience remarkable growth due to increasing investments by telecommunication, co-location, internet, and cloud service providers.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Adopt Innovative Growth Strategies to Acquire Growth

The market comprises Tripp Lite, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., and Eaton, amongst the top market players. The key market players emphasize intensive research and development to develop advanced PDUs. They adopt innovative strategies, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, technological advancements, and others. For instance, Eaton acquired Power Distribution Inc. in February 2020 to incorporate diverse power distribution and power monitoring solutions.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/power-distribution-unit-market-100424

Industry Developments-

January 2021: Vertiv signed a distribution and partnership agreement with PROM-TECH. PROM-TECH will provide maintenance, engineering, and installation services and also operate as a distributor under the agreement.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Business

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Power Distribution Unit Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Power Distribution Unit Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • 6.1. Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (USD Billion)

        • Basic PDU

        • Metered PDU

        • Switched PDU

        • Intelligent PDU

        • Others

      • By Power Phase (USD Billion)

        • Single Phase

        • Triple Phase

      • By Application (USD Billion)

        • Datacenters

        • Laboratories

        • Commercial Application

        • Others

      • By Region (USD Billion)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

    • North America Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (USD Billion)

        • Basic PDU

        • Metered PDU

        • Switched PDU

        • Intelligent PDU

        • Others

Toc continued

Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100424

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

String Inverter Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Single string, Multi string), By Connectivity (On-grid, Off-grid), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Current Transducer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Open Loop, Closed Loop), By Application (Inverter & Converter, UPS & SMPS, Battery management, Motor Driv, Others), By End-user (Industrial, Renewable, Automotive, Residential & Commercial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Battery Electrolyte Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Electrolyte Type (Liquid, Solid, Gel), By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Control Valve Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Component (Actuator, Valve Body, Others), By Application (Flow Control, Pressure Control, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

Bioethanol Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/power-distribution-unit-market-9229


