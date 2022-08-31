Power Electronics Market: 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Discretes Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The power electronics market size is expected to grow by USD 12.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.42% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for the power electronics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in demand for power in developing nations will facilitate the power electronics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. - For more highlights on the regional segment: Grab a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Electronics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Power Electronics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the power electronics market by Product (Discretes and Modules) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The power electronics market share growth in the discrete segment will be significant for revenue generation. Discretes are used in consumer electronic goods and are primarily silicon-based. Most of the demand is for applications like consumer electronics and LED lighting systems. They require being optimized for power density while being placed in a module. The effort for searching and procuring discrete components is high and can be saved when modules are procured directly. Such an increase in demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Power Electronics Market: Major Driver

The increased adoption of renewable energy is one of the key drivers supporting the power electronics market growth.

For instance, the Renewable Energy Growth Program initiated by the US Department of Energy in 2015 got an extension till 2029. This program aims at producing 40 MW of combined renewable energy per year up to 2029, which includes solar, wind, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion projects.

The projects are classified into small, medium, or large, based on the power output. This program offers opportunities to various commercial, government, non-profit, and other institutions to participate and get incentivized for meeting power production targets based on their category. Furthermore, this program enables manufacturers in the power electronics market to supply equipment to the participants. Thus, implementations of such programs will drive the market during the forecast period.

Power Electronics Market: Major Trends

The rise in the adoption of smart grids is another factor supporting the power electronics market growth.

A smart grid is an integrated network that connects all the assets of a power network, namely generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. One of the main features of a smart grid is its ability to generate large volumes of data.

The vast amount of information generated, coupled with variable power consumption sources, such as automation devices, sensors, and other smart devices, broadens the opportunities for utilities to handle multiple databases and synchronize them. With the help of a power utility monitoring system, this data can be used as a diagnostic tool for corrective action. However, the implementation of smart grids has been accelerated across the world due to the increase in power outages and the high costs associated with them, regulations that mandate the increased use of renewables, and the need for enhanced efficiency. These factors are driving the market growth.

Power Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Danfoss AS, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd., Magna Power Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OM Semiconductor Corp., Power Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens Energy AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and Arete and Cocchi Technology Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

