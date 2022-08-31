U.S. markets closed

Power Electronics Market: 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Discretes Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The power electronics market size is expected to grow by USD 12.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of  7.42% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for the power electronics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in demand for power in developing nations will facilitate the power electronics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. - For more highlights on the regional segment: Grab a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Electronics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Electronics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Power Electronics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the power electronics market by Product (Discretes and Modules) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The power electronics market share growth in the discrete segment will be significant for revenue generation. Discretes are used in consumer electronic goods and are primarily silicon-based. Most of the demand is for applications like consumer electronics and LED lighting systems. They require being optimized for power density while being placed in a module. The effort for searching and procuring discrete components is high and can be saved when modules are procured directly. Such an increase in demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click for a Free sample report

Power Electronics Market: Major Driver

  • The increased adoption of renewable energy is one of the key drivers supporting the power electronics market growth.

  • For instance, the Renewable Energy Growth Program initiated by the US Department of Energy in 2015 got an extension till 2029. This program aims at producing 40 MW of combined renewable energy per year up to 2029, which includes solar, wind, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion projects.

  • The projects are classified into small, medium, or large, based on the power output. This program offers opportunities to various commercial, government, non-profit, and other institutions to participate and get incentivized for meeting power production targets based on their category. Furthermore, this program enables manufacturers in the power electronics market to supply equipment to the participants. Thus, implementations of such programs will drive the market during the forecast period.

Power Electronics Market: Major Trends

  • The rise in the adoption of smart grids is another factor supporting the power electronics market growth.

  • A smart grid is an integrated network that connects all the assets of a power network, namely generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. One of the main features of a smart grid is its ability to generate large volumes of data.

  • The vast amount of information generated, coupled with variable power consumption sources, such as automation devices, sensors, and other smart devices, broadens the opportunities for utilities to handle multiple databases and synchronize them. With the help of a power utility monitoring system, this data can be used as a diagnostic tool for corrective action. However, the implementation of smart grids has been accelerated across the world due to the increase in power outages and the high costs associated with them, regulations that mandate the increased use of renewables, and the need for enhanced efficiency. These factors are driving the market growth.

To know about other drivers & trends along with the market challenges - Request a Free Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Power Electronics Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Power Electronics Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The offshore wind turbine market share is expected to increase by 54975 MT from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24%.

  • The utility poles' market share is expected to increase to USD 9.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66%.

Power Electronics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.09

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Danfoss AS, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd., Magna Power Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OM Semiconductor Corp., Power Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens Energy AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and Arete and Cocchi Technology

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Discretes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Modules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 10.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 10.8 OM Semiconductor Corp.

  • 10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 10.10 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-electronics-market-58-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-discretes-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301613192.html

SOURCE Technavio

