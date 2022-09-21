U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Power Electronics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 161.43 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

0
Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The rise in the trend of the adoption of power electronics in electric vehicles, the advancement in power infrastructure and the shifted focus towards the use of renewable power sources along with increasing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered portable devices have been driving the global Power Electronics Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Power Electronics Market” By Device (Power Discrete, Power Modules), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride), By Vertical (ICT, Energy And Power, Industrial), and By Geography.

Power Electronics Market size was valued at USD 93.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 161.43 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4227

Browse in-depth TOC onPower Electronics Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Power Electronics Market Overview

Power electronics is a branch that includes the study, analysis, and designing of various circuits that are capable of converting electrical energy from one form to another. It uses different devices such as inductors, capacitors, semiconductor devices, and many more. It helps in power management to enhance energy conservation in various uses such as industrial systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

Power electronics are solid-state circuitry devices that are required to manipulate and control manner. Power electronics enable power management in order to improve energy conservation. The rise in the trend of adoption of power electronics in electric vehicles has contributed to the growth of the global Power Electronics Market. The advancement in power infrastructure and the shifted focus towards the use of renewable power sources along with increasing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered portable devices have been driving the global Power Electronics Market.

The increasing use of GaN & SiC products in various fields and growing industrialization in developing countries are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the Power Electronics Market during the forecast period. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the overall Power Electronics Market growth. Factors such as complexity in the design of the device, concerns regarding grid capacity, and the integration of advanced technological devices might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Key Developments

  • Dialog Semiconductor announced a partnership with another company called Flex Logix Technologies. This partnership is aimed to develop gate arrays with mixed signals.

  • On March 2020, Infineon, a European semiconductor company, announced that it is set to acquire Cypress Semiconductor and the deal, while the deal is in the final stage.

  • On April 2020, ON Semiconductor, announced the expansion of the portfolio for industrial motor drive applications. It has introduced NXH25C120L2C2, NXH35C120L2C2/2C2E, and NXH50C120L2C2E, which are 25, 35, and 50 Ampere versions of Transfer-Molded Power Integrated Modules (TM-PIM) for 1200 Volt (V) applications.

Key Players

The “Global Power Electronics Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market.  The major players in the market are

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Toshiba

  • Renesas Electronics

  • Texas Instruments

  • Fuji Electric

  • Infineon Technologies

  • Vishay Intertechnology

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • On Semiconductor

  • STMicroelectronics.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Power Electronics Market into Device, Material, Vertical, and Geography.

  • Power Electronics Market, by Device

    • Power Discrete

    • Power Modules

    • Power ICs

  • Power Electronics Market, by Material

    • Silicon

    • Silicon Carbide

    • Gallium Nitride

    • Sapphire

    • Others

  • Power Electronics Market, by Vertical

    • ICT

    • Energy & Power

    • Industrial

    • Automotive

    • Others

  • Power Electronics Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Passive And Interconnecting Electronic Components Market By Component (Resistors & Inductors, Diodes and Transformers), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Information Technology), By Geography, And Forecast

Wireless Power Transmission Market By Type (Devices With Battery, Devices Without Battery), By Technology (Near-Field Technology, Far-Field Technology), By Transmission Range (Short, Medium, Long), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense), By Geography, And Forecast

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Market By Product (Programmable ASIC, Full Custom ASIC), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market By Product (Consultation, Data Collection, and Processing, Analytics, Managed Services, Hosted Review), By Application (BFSI, Legal Institutions, Health Care, Government And Defense, Energy and Utilities, IT & Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 United States Electronically Scanned Arrays Companies on the mission to make America great again

Visualize Power Electronics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


