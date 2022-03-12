Power Electronics Market Size to Grow by USD 12.38 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Electronics Market by Product (Discretes and Modules) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Electronics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the power electronics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 12.38 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased adoption of renewable energy is driving the power electronics market growth. For instance, the Renewable Energy Growth Program initiated by the US Department of Energy in 2015 received an extension till 2029. This program aims to produce 40 MW of combined renewable energy per year up to 2029, which includes solar, wind, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion projects. This program offers opportunities to various commercial, government, non-profit, and other institutions to participate and get incentivized for meeting power production targets based on their category. Thus, implementations of such programs will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technological limitations are challenging the power electronics market growth. For instance, Power MOSFETs are used for applications that use below 500 V, whereas IGBTs are used for applications exceeding 400 V. Applications specific to power transmission require operations in kilovolts, and silicon-based devices have reduced efficiencies. The efficiency can be improved by using materials such as wide bandgap and ultra-wide bandgap materials, as they help reduce losses at higher voltages. The production technology for these materials is expensive and yet to be commercialized. Such factors can impact the market negatively.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The power electronics market report is segmented by product discretes and modules. The discretes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Discretes are used in consumer electronic goods and are primarily silicon-based. Most of the demand is for applications such as consumer electronics and LED lighting systems.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for power electronics in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Electric Generators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Instrument Transformer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Power Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Danfoss AS, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd., Magna Power Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OM Semiconductor Corp., Power Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens Energy AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and Arete and Cocchi Technology Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Discretes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Modules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

10.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.8 OM Semiconductor Corp.

10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

10.10 STMicroelectronics NV

10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-electronics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-38-bn--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301500283.html

SOURCE Technavio