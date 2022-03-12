U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,127.91
    +445.64 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Power Electronics Market Size to Grow by USD 12.38 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Electronics Market by Product (Discretes and Modules) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Electronics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Electronics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the power electronics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 12.38 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased adoption of renewable energy is driving the power electronics market growth. For instance, the Renewable Energy Growth Program initiated by the US Department of Energy in 2015 received an extension till 2029. This program aims to produce 40 MW of combined renewable energy per year up to 2029, which includes solar, wind, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion projects. This program offers opportunities to various commercial, government, non-profit, and other institutions to participate and get incentivized for meeting power production targets based on their category. Thus, implementations of such programs will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technological limitations are challenging the power electronics market growth. For instance, Power MOSFETs are used for applications that use below 500 V, whereas IGBTs are used for applications exceeding 400 V. Applications specific to power transmission require operations in kilovolts, and silicon-based devices have reduced efficiencies. The efficiency can be improved by using materials such as wide bandgap and ultra-wide bandgap materials, as they help reduce losses at higher voltages. The production technology for these materials is expensive and yet to be commercialized. Such factors can impact the market negatively.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The power electronics market report is segmented by product discretes and modules. The discretes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Discretes are used in consumer electronic goods and are primarily silicon-based. Most of the demand is for applications such as consumer electronics and LED lighting systems.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for power electronics in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Electric Generators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Instrument Transformer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Power Electronics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.09

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Danfoss AS, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd., Magna Power Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OM Semiconductor Corp., Power Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens Energy AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and Arete and Cocchi Technology

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Discretes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Modules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 10.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 10.8 OM Semiconductor Corp.

  • 10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 10.10 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-electronics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-38-bn--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301500283.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

    The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it's at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly. Musk presents himself as a creature of pure ID, one who can disrupt the stock market with a few tweets, while Grimes presents herself as a real-time anime character.

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Student loans: U.S. needs to ‘provide clarity’ on debt forgiveness, former FDIC chair says

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the uncertainty surrounding U.S. student loan forgiveness as well as the possibility of an additional extension to freeze payments.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.

  • Don't take Russia back to 1917, Russian metals king Potanin warns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Confiscating the assets of companies that have fled Russia since the invasion of Ukraine would shatter investor confidence for decades and take Russia back to the calamitous days of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, metals magnate Vladimir Potanin has said. Potanin, president and biggest shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel, said Russia should respond with pragmatism to its exclusion from swathes of the global economy. "We should not try to 'slam the door' but endeavour to preserve Russia's economic position in those markets which we spent so long cultivating," Potanin, 61, said on the Telegram messaging app.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Too many investors have been a little too aggressive with their selling of late, setting the stage for major rebounds.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.