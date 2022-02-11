U.S. markets closed

Power EPC Market in India to grow by USD 13.30 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power EPC Market In India by End-user (private and government) and Application (non-renewable and renewable) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The power EPC market share growth in India by the private segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing number of industrial operations and growing demand for power supply in the residential regions of the country are expected to drive the power EPC market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power EPC Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the power EPC market in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.30 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics: Drivers & Challenges

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the power EPC market in India is the increasing investments in renewable energy. The global energy mix has changed significantly over the past two decades. Improvement in energy efficiency played a vital role in balancing the energy supply and demand. According to Information and communication technologies (IEA), the share of renewables in global electricity production was 23.9% in 2017 and is expected to reach 29.4% by 2023. The total cost of generating power using renewables is relatively higher than conventional sources. However, renewable technology is evolving and is competing with fossil fuel-based power plants. Renewable power generation capacity has increased over the past few years, posting a CAGR of 17.33% between FY 2016-2020. With the increased support of the government and improved economics, the sector has become attractive for investors. As India looks to meet its energy demand on its own, it is expected to reach 15,820 TWh by 2040, and renewable energy is set to play an important role. This growth will attract investments in renewables in the country, thereby boosting the power EPC market in India during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The decline in crude oil prices will be a major challenge for the power EPC market in India during the forecast period. Biomass is a sustainable replacement for fossil fuels for the generation of power. The abundance of biomass feedstocks makes biomass a preferred energy source over many other energy sources. However, the increase in the prices of feedstocks will slow down the growth of the global biomass power generation market. In addition, crude oil prices witnessed a steady decline since 2015. As crude oil accounts for a larger share in power generation, a decline in crude oil prices will impact the adoption of biomass power EPC in India.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The power EPC market in India report is segmented by End-user (private and government) and Application (non-renewable and renewable). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the power EPC market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Fiberglass Market -The fiberglass market share is expected to increase by USD 3.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. Download a free sample now!

Geocell Market -The geocell market share is expected to increase by USD 272.41 million from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. Download a free sample now!

Power EPC Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.35

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Intec Energy Solutions, IVRCL, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and UPCEM Engineering and Consultancy Pvt Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-epc-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-13-30-billion-from-2021-to-2026--increasing-investments-in-renewable-energy-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301477720.html

SOURCE Technavio

