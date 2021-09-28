U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.07
    -85.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,384.87
    -484.50 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,572.17
    -397.80 (-2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.87
    -38.13 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    -0.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    -12.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.0340 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0168 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3010
    +0.3230 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,617.55
    -1,531.23 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.50
    -27.65 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.87
    -32.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Power Factor Corrector Market to Grow by CAGR of 4.37% During 2020-2028 Globally; Rising Need to Reduce Energy Consumption to Drive the Market Growth

Research Nester
·6 min read

Key Companies Covered in the Power Factor Corrector Market Research Report Are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, General Electric, NAAC ENERGY CONTROLS, WEG S.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TDK Electronics AG, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, and others., and other key market players.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the sales of electric cars in the year 2019 reached 2.1 Million, representing a share of 2.6% of global car sales. In addition, the fleet of electric cars in the same year added to 7.2 Million. Additionally, consumption of electricity around the world increased from 14157.1 TWh in the year 2000 to 24738.9 TWh in the year 2018. Furthermore, electricity consumption in industries, grew from 464.5 Mtoe in the year 2000 to 805 Mtoe in the year 2018.

Research Nester has recently released a market research report on “Global Power Factor Corrector Market” which focuses on the latest developments, the key strategies adopted by the key players operating in the market, along with the growth factors, opportunities, and challenges that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2028.

The sales of electric vehicles are growing at a momentous pace. Backed by the increasing sales of EVs, the demand for power factor correctors, which are widely used in electric vehicles, is expected to increase significantly. Moreover, with the growing consumption of electricity worldwide, especially in industries, the demand for power factor correctors for quality electrical power, is also anticipated to increase, and in turn, drive the market growth. The global power factor corrector market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 1,685,429.9 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 1,152,000 Thousand in 2019. The market is further projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing spending on the internet of things (IoT), which is expected to reach around USD 1 Trillion by the end of 2023, and for the growing number of data centers to support the IT infrastructure. Data centers require a constant power supply for uninterrupted operations and they also consume huge electrical power. Increasing need for power efficient systems for data centers to increase the service life of the equipment in data centers is anticipated to drive the growth of the global power factor corrector market during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3305

The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share and further attain a market revenue of USD 793,264 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 518,400 Thousand in the year 2019. The market in the region is further projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. Alternatively, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the second-largest share and further reach market revenue of USD 406,327.1 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 2764,80 Thousand in 2019. The market in the region is further expected to reach USD 299,339.6 Thousand by the end of 2021.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of Power Factor Corrector Market Report 2021

The market is segmented by material into gallium nitride based PFC devices, silicon carbide based PFC devices, and silicon based PFC devices. Out of these, the silicon carbide based PFC devices segment garnered the largest market share and is further estimated to achieve a market revenue of USD 1,291,380.7 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 866,954.9 Thousand in 2019. Moreover, the market is also segmented by type into active PFC, Passive PFC, and Dynamic PFC. Amongst these segments, the active PFC segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The segment garnered a market revenue of USD 716,417.3 Thousand in the year 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 1,105,434.2 Thousand by the end of 2028. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period.

The global power factor corrector market is also segmented by approach, and by end user vertical.

Global Power Factor Corrector Market, Segmentation by Approach

  • Distributed PFC

  • Group PFC

  • Centralized PFC

  • Combined PFC

  • Automatic PFC

Global Power Factor Corrector Market, Segmentation by End User Vertical

  • Mining Industries

  • Automotive Industries

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Medical & Healthcare Industries

  • Electric Power Industries

  • Military & Defense

  • Others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the leading players in the global power factor corrector market are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, General Electric, NAAC ENERGY CONTROLS, WEG S.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TDK Electronics AG, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Automotive Camera Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles); by Application (Advanced Driver Assistant Systems, Park Assist, and Others); and by Technology (Thermal, Infrared, and Digital) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030
Holographic Display Market Segmentation By Technology (Touchable, Semi-Transparent or Electro, Pistons and Laser or Plasma Holographic); and By End User (Consumer Electronics, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Industrial) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Electrofishing Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type (Backpack, Floats, Shore-Based, Boat Mounted, Barge Mounted), By Input Power Source (Battery, Generator, Grid Connectivity), By Output Power Range (1700W - 8500W, 10,000W – 30,000W and >39,600W), By End-User (Fishery, Research) – Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2027
Selfie Drones Market Segmentation By Size (Mini, Micro and Nano); By Wing Type (Fixed and Foldable); By Camera Resolution (0.2Mp - 0.5MP, 1MP – 5MP, 7MP – 13MP and greater than 13MP); By Hovering Time (8min – 10min, 12min – 20min and greater than 20min) and By Hovering Range (100m – 500m, 600m – 2000m, 2500m – 4000m and greater than 4000m) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028
Wireless Display Market Segmentation By Protocol Technology (AirPlay, WirelessHD, WHDI, DLNA, Miracast, Google Cast and Others); By Offering (Hardware and Solution & Services) and By Application (Commercial and Consumer) - Global Industry Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Dell Technologies The Trade: D

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • New Investor? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Whether you're a new investor or a seasoned professional, there is only one reason to buy individual growth stocks: You want to beat the market. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry. More importantly, Teladoc leans on a provider network of over 50,000 clinicians, with expertise in over 450 sub-specialties, making it the most comprehensive telehealth solution available.