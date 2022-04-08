U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

Power to Gas Market Size to Grow by USD 22.13 Mn| Increase in the supply of natural gas to boost market growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Power to Gas Market will witness a YOY growth of 10.01% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (power to hydrogen and power to methane) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power to Gas Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power to Gas Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The power to gas Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AEG Power Solutions BV

  • E.ON SE

  • Electrochaea GmbH

  • ENGIE SA

  • ENTSOG AISBL

  • EXYTRON GmbH

  • Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

  • INERATEC

  • ITM Power Plc

  • MAN Energy Solutions SE

  • McPhy Energy SA

  • MicroPyros BioEnerTec GmbH

  • Nel ASA

  • Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft.

  • Siemens AG

  • Solarplaza

  • Sunfire GmbH

  • thyssenkrupp AG

  • Uniper SE

  • ZSW

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth. In Europe, Germany and France are the most important markets for power to gas conversion. This region's market will rise at a quicker rate than those in South America, North America, and MEA.

The availability of natural gas reserves and a large increase in demand for high-power supply solutions in the automotive and energy industries would aid the expansion of the power to gas market in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Power to Gas Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the power to hydrogen sector will gain considerable market share in the power to gas market. Instead of being utilized to manufacture another form of gas, the hydrogen produced in a power to hydrogen system is injected into the natural gas grid or used in transportation. Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is at the heart of the system. An electrolyzer transforms electrical energy into chemical energy, allowing for easier electricity storage. In the approaching years, such elements will boost the segment's expansion.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in natural gas supply is one of the primary elements driving the global power to gas industry's expansion. Another factor that is likely to have a favorable impact on the sector throughout the projected period is an increase in the number of CNG vehicles. The unpredictability in natural gas prices, on the other hand, is one of the hurdles to the global power to gas industry's expansion.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Power to Gas Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Gear Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Low and Medium Capacity Gas Generator Market by End user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Power to Gas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 22.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.01

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AEG Power Solutions BV, E.ON SE, Electrochaea GmbH, ENGIE SA, ENTSOG AISBL, EXYTRON GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, INERATEC, ITM Power Plc, MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy SA, MicroPyros BioEnerTec GmbH, Nel ASA, Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft., Siemens AG, Solarplaza, Sunfire GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Uniper SE, and ZSW

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Power to hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Power to methane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Electrochaea GmbH

  • 10.4 EXYTRON GmbH

  • 10.5 Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

  • 10.6 ITM Power Plc

  • 10.7 MAN Energy Solutions SE

  • 10.8 McPhy Energy SA

  • 10.9 Nel ASA

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

  • 10.12 Uniper SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-to-gas-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-22-13-mn-increase-in-the-supply-of-natural-gas-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301519150.html

SOURCE Technavio

