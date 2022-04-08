Power to Gas Market Size to Grow by USD 22.13 Mn| Increase in the supply of natural gas to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Power to Gas Market will witness a YOY growth of 10.01% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (power to hydrogen and power to methane) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power to Gas Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The power to gas Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AEG Power Solutions BV

E.ON SE

Electrochaea GmbH

ENGIE SA

ENTSOG AISBL

EXYTRON GmbH

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

INERATEC

ITM Power Plc

MAN Energy Solutions SE

McPhy Energy SA

MicroPyros BioEnerTec GmbH

Nel ASA

Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft.

Siemens AG

Solarplaza

Sunfire GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG

Uniper SE

ZSW

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth. In Europe, Germany and France are the most important markets for power to gas conversion. This region's market will rise at a quicker rate than those in South America, North America, and MEA.

The availability of natural gas reserves and a large increase in demand for high-power supply solutions in the automotive and energy industries would aid the expansion of the power to gas market in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Power to Gas Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the power to hydrogen sector will gain considerable market share in the power to gas market. Instead of being utilized to manufacture another form of gas, the hydrogen produced in a power to hydrogen system is injected into the natural gas grid or used in transportation. Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is at the heart of the system. An electrolyzer transforms electrical energy into chemical energy, allowing for easier electricity storage. In the approaching years, such elements will boost the segment's expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in natural gas supply is one of the primary elements driving the global power to gas industry's expansion. Another factor that is likely to have a favorable impact on the sector throughout the projected period is an increase in the number of CNG vehicles. The unpredictability in natural gas prices, on the other hand, is one of the hurdles to the global power to gas industry's expansion.

Power to Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 22.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.01 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AEG Power Solutions BV, E.ON SE, Electrochaea GmbH, ENGIE SA, ENTSOG AISBL, EXYTRON GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, INERATEC, ITM Power Plc, MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy SA, MicroPyros BioEnerTec GmbH, Nel ASA, Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft., Siemens AG, Solarplaza, Sunfire GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Uniper SE, and ZSW Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power to hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Power to methane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Electrochaea GmbH

10.4 EXYTRON GmbH

10.5 Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

10.6 ITM Power Plc

10.7 MAN Energy Solutions SE

10.8 McPhy Energy SA

10.9 Nel ASA

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

10.12 Uniper SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

