Power Integrations Inc CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells Company Shares

On April 2, 2024, Sandeep Nayyar, the Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI), sold 1,946 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Power Integrations Inc is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for use in high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are used in a variety of electronic devices and industries, including consumer electronics, industrial, and renewable energy markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,474 shares of Power Integrations Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 67 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Power Integrations Inc were trading at $69.04 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.952 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 71.67, which is above both the industry median of 32.8 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $69.04 and a GF Value of $65.03, Power Integrations Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

