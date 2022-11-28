U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.75
    -33.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,135.00
    -221.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,702.50
    -80.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.30
    -13.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    -1.91 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.75 (+8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5720
    -0.5280 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,186.45
    -370.01 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.46
    -3.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.18
    -31.49 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Power Inverter Market Is Expected to Reach $112.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the use of electric vehicles in the transportation industry, increase in application of portable electronics, growing demand for electricity generated by renewable energy sources, high demand for uninterrupted power supply, increase in rural electrification and urbanization in Asia-Pacific, the need for sustainable green energy development, and government support to solar and wind power generation industries drive the growth of the global power inverter market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power inverter market generated $68.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $112.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Report Sample @
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12443

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$68.2 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$112.7 Billion

CAGR

5.2%

No. of Pages in Report

258

Segments Covered

Type, End Use, Application, and Region

Drivers

Increase in the demand for electricity generated by renewable energy sources.

Growing utilization of electronic gadgets such as laptops, refrigerators, air conditioners, and television which has increased the demand for uninterrupted power supply.

High demand for uninterrupted power supply from schools, corporate offices, and commercial places.

Increase in rural electrification and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region.

A gradual shift from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles in the transportation sector, increasing the demand for electric motors.

Opportunities

Growing awareness among consumers regarding the environment propel the development of renewable energy sources.

Restraints

The high initial costs and disadvantages related to the usage of power inverters, such as battery degeneration due to long term use and energy waste during storage and consumption.

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • During the Covid-19 pandemic period witnessed a high demand for UPS as most people worked from home, and this created a huge demand for power inverters.

  • The shutdown of industrial facilities worldwide led to delays in the construction of solar and wind power plant facilities, which again resulted in the reduced supply of power inverters.

  • The government made huge investment in the construction of renewable power plants to kick-start the stagnant global economy. Developing countries such as India and China invested in the development of environment-friendly power generation and electric cars while reducing fossil fuel imports.

  • Moreover, a surge in the sales of electric vehicles in 2021 and 2022 due to increase in awareness among consumers regarding the environment and government initiatives led to a surge in the demand for power inverters.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global power inverter market based on type, end use, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12443

Based on type, the 5 KW to 100 KW segment held the largest share of more than one-third of the global power inverter market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the more than 500 KW segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the less than 5 KW, and 100 KW to 500 KW segments.

Based on end use, the utility segment was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global power inverter market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the residential segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the commercial and industrial, and utility segments.

Based on application, the motor drives segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing over one-third of the global power inverter market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the rail traction segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the wind turbines, electric vehicle, UPS, solar PV, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global power inverter market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Buy This Report (258 Pages PDF with Insights) @ http://bit.ly/3OHIe2s

Leading players of the global power inverter market analyzed in the research include SolarEdge Technologies, Sungrow, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Enphase Energy, Inc., ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Systems Corporation, and Schneider Electric.

The report analyzes these key players of the global power inverter market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Power Inverter Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Solar (PV) Inverter Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

String Inverter Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022–2030

Inverter Systems Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Diesel Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027

Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Got a Post-Thanksgiving Lift

    Thanksgiving weekend is over, and investors are back to work in earnest. Overall, markets looked poised on Monday morning to give back some of their recent gains, with many commentators attributing declines of around 0.5% to 0.75% in stock index futures to concerns about Chinese protests over the government's ongoing zero-COVID policy. Many investors were pleased with how the holiday shopping season kicked off over Thanksgiving weekend, though, and that helped contribute to solid gains in a pair of stocks.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Coupang

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) represent two very different ways to invest in the e-commerce sector. Shopify, which is based in Canada, provides self-serve e-commerce tools that enable merchants to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns without joining a large online marketplace like Amazon. Coupang owns South Korea's largest online marketplace.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Is the Worst Finally Over for Disney Stock?

    Top executives as well as frontline workers cheered the move as the reorganization under former CEO Bob Chapek seemed to leave creative talent in the dark. After the stock's poor performance and complaints from executives, a consensus formed that Chapek wasn't right for the job, and Iger was brought back in. Disney+ is set to launch its ad-based tier on Dec. 8 in the U.S., but the company is taking a different approach from most of its streaming peers.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • XPeng Stock Gets Another Downgrade. It’s Becoming More Controversial Than Tesla.

    Jefferies analyst Johnson Wan downgraded XPeng stock to Sell from Hold. His price target went to $4.20 from $18.60 a share.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column that I thought were going to lose to the market last week -- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- rose 13%, slipped 2%, and fell 12%, respectively, averaging out to a modest 0.3% dip. Interest rates are rising, and that will make life harder for Big Lots.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

    While Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.1%, they shouldn't let their...

  • We Think Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe tech stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more tech stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider. There is broad-based consensus among finance professionals that the traditional definitions of growth and value stocks do hold-up […]

  • Credit Suisse Shares Are Having Their Worst Run in 11 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG slipped as much as 5.4% on Monday, hitting a fresh record low and putting them on track for their longest losing streak since 2011.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe stock has fallen for ten straight days, losing as much as 27%, with last week’s warning about massive outflows in the core wealth management busines

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.