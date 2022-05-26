U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,132.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.75
    -21.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.26
    +0.93 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.35
    -1.10 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6430
    -0.5980 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,144.54
    -602.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.10
    -32.90 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.19
    +9.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Power Knot Supports Biohitech Biodigesters with Consumables

·2 min read

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions announced today that it is supporting owners of Biohitech food waste digesters with consumables items and spare parts. (Biohitech is now called Renovare).

(PRNewsfoto/Power Knot LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Power Knot LLC)

Power Knot has already been supplying major customers of Biohitech with these items and has received additional orders of consumables from other customers that own Biohitech food waste digesters.

The consumables in high demand are the powder Powerzyme and Powerchips Green. Powerzyme is Power Knot's proprietary mixture of microorganisms that are used in biodigesters to carry out aerobic digestion and rapidly digest food waste, resulting in an output that is largely CO2 and water. Powerchips Green are highly porous chips used to  create an environment where the microorganisms in the Powerzyme can rapidly reproduce to digest the organic material faster.

"Power Knot is able to offer consumable items without issue," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Powerzyme and Powerchips Green are compatible with Biohitech biodigesters and offer equal or better performance than the original product."

Despite supply chain issues that have disrupted most high technology industries, Power Knot continues to service all its customers with machines, spare parts, and support without issue.

About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen or galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. Unlike Biohitech, Power Knot has been profitable for eight years and has no outside debt.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, cecillia.wong@powerknot.biz

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-knot-supports-biohitech-biodigesters-with-consumables-301555390.html

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

Recommended Stories

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Sequoia Capital is warning founders to conserve cash and slash spending

    Sequoia Capital has a stark warning for its portfolio companies: Cut costs now. Earlier this month, the Menlo Park-based venture firm shared a presentation with its founders in which it warned them of a pending economic downturn that will last much longer and be more severe than what happened at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Information. Founders need to find ways to tighten their companies' belts to conserve cash — and the sooner the better, Sequoia advised in the presentation, which The Information published Tuesday.

  • Neo Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report on Environmental, Social & Governance Performance and Initiatives

    Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report which provides information to shareholders, customers, industry partners, employees, and stakeholders on the Company's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") performance in 2021. The Report also launches a formal reporting process that helps to explain and document Neo's ongoing efforts to produce the advanced materials that help the world transiti

  • NASA captures ‘Sharkcano’ eruption where mutant sharks swim near an underwater volcano

    You’ve probably heard of Sharknado, but have you heard of a Sharkcano? The Kavachi volcano in the Solomon Islands is an underwater volcano that was dubbed a sharkcano after a 2015 expedition discovered sharks living within it. Now, NASA has shared new satellite images of the latest sharkcano eruption, which happened this month. NASA just … The post NASA captures ‘Sharkcano’ eruption where mutant sharks swim near an underwater volcano appeared first on BGR.

  • Letters to the Editor: We once relied on the L.A. River for water. Let's try doing that again

    In the 1800s, dozens of miles of aqueducts from the L.A. River crisscrossed the city. With the Colorado River drying up, we should tap our own river again.

  • India's Andhra state in $16 billion pacts involving Adani, GIC-backed Greenko - officials

    India's Andhra Pradesh has signed renewables investment pacts worth a total of around $16 billion with three companies including India's Adani and an affiliate of Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund, two state government officials said. The investment commitments were struck with Adani Green Energy, GIC-backed Greenko and India's Aurobindo Realty & Infrastructure during the World Economic Forum at Davos, the officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Wild colt sat down by its mom and mysteriously died on Outer Banks. Cause is revealed

    “Charlie’s death reminds us that these horses face so many challenges to their survival.”

  • U.S. Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings

    Major oil producers this year flipped the script and won over investors with recent steps to minimize carbon emissions as worries over energy security and fuel prices overshadowed environmental concerns at this year's meetings. Only 33% of Chevron shareholders and 28% of Exxon's voted in favor of climate proposals filed by activist group Follow This at their annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.

  • Jumping worms, the evil twin of earthworms, showing up in California

    Gardners beware -- the invasive Amynthas agrestis, also known as the Asian jumping worm, could be wiggling around a garden near you. These worms are known for their insatiable appetite and ability to jump a foot in the air. Yes, you read that right. "True to their name, they jump and thrash immediately when handled, behaving more like a threatened snake than a worm, sometimes even breaking and shedding their tail when caught," said the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) in a re

  • What Makes Tesla's Business Model Different?

    Tesla did not invent the electric car, but it invented the first successful business model for bringing electric cars to the market.

  • This powerful solar charger is 'great' for camping trips: 'Outdoor geeks, get this'

    Dubbed a "monster" power bank by Amazon reviewers, the Vooe Solar Charger is on sale for $29.

  • Countries Are Redeveloping Farms That Could Be Cutting Carbon

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries are redeveloping abandoned croplands at a rate that is jeopardizing the land’s contributions to reducing CO₂, according to a report published today in the journal Science Advances. The new study, drawn from analysis of satellite imagery dating back to the 1980s, should help policymakers better evaluate how their land-use practices help or inhibit efforts to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and restore ecosystems. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive

  • LP Building Solutions Honored as Forest Conservationist of the Year by Tennessee Wildlife Federation

    LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, was honored as the Forest Conservationist of the Year at the Tennessee Wildlife Federation's 57th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

  • Central Florida RV park underwater after severe flooding, county says it’s not their responsibility

    Parts of a Central Florida RV park have been underwater for days and the county said it’s not responsible for the flooding.

  • Tree-Boring Beetle Could Cost South Africa $18.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A tree-boring beetle the size of a sesame seed could cost South Africa $18.5 billion over the next decade as millions of urban trees are expected to die and will have to be removed and fruit, nut and lumber plantations are harmed, researchers estimate. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed M

  • Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

    The deepest fears of some New Yorkers are crawling to the surface as the metropolis continues its recovery from the pandemic.

  • Duke Energy, solar installers reach deal on 'net-metering' payments in North Carolina

    The agreement will reduce the amount Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress will pay customers with solar for the power they sell to the utility.

  • SPI Energy to expand Sacramento solar panel factory

    Renewable energy company SPI Energy Co. Ltd. says it's started solar module production at McClellan Park, and that it plans to expand production to reach 1 gigawatt of production by the end of the year.

  • G7 ministers may pledge to phase out coal, decarbonise power -draft

    Climate ministers from the Group of Seven economic powers will this week consider committing to phase out polluting coal-fuelled energy by 2030 and decarbonise their power sectors by 2035, according to a draft meeting communique seen by Reuters. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top fossil fuel exporter, has triggered a dash among some countries to buy more non-Russian fossil fuels and burn more coal to cut reliance on Russian gas - raising fears that the energy crisis triggered by the war could undermine efforts to fight climate change. G7 climate, energy and environment ministers will meet in Berlin from Wednesday to Friday.