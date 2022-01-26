U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Power Labor Staffing Acquires SelecSource Power/Cable

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Labor Staffing, LLC, a skilled labor staffing firm specializing in commercial construction, announced that it has acquired the Power and Cable division of SelecSource Staffing, which connects electricians, technicians and other craftsmen with skilled projects throughout Atlanta, GA, and surrounding markets. With a screened and vetted database of more than 10,000 skilled tradesmen, the former SelecSource Power/Cable promises to significantly expand Power Labor's reach and service.

Great Range Capital (PRNewsfoto/Great Range Capital)

"SelecSource Power/Cable has been a successful part of SelecSource Staffing for many years," said Brad Chesin, CEO of Power Labor's parent company, Labor Source Holdings, LLC. "We're excited to fold the division into Power Labor, where it will further expand our rapidly growing footprint into the Atlanta market and allow us to provide a deeper focus and enhanced services to our customers and craftsmen in the Southeast."

Labor Souce Holdings, LLC, is a portfolio company of Kansas City-based private equity firm Great Range Capital. Labor Source Holdings, LLC operates two companies; Power Labor Staffing, LLC, a commercial skill trades staffing company based in Austin, Texas, and, One Source Labor, a restoration staffing company based in Olathe, Kansas.

About Power Labor Staffing, LLC
Power Labor is a staffing firm specializing in providing skilled labor in the commercial construction trades. It works with medium- and large-sized construction companies to fill short- and long-term needs via its database of high-quality skilled tradesmen. Visit powerlaborusa.com to learn more.

About Great Range Capital
Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more about Great Range Capital at greatrangecapital.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-labor-staffing-acquires-selecsource-powercable-301468073.html

SOURCE Great Range Capital

