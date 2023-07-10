New power lines take a decade to build because of red tape, complains National Grid

UK power lines

The boss of National Grid has complained that it takes a decade to build a new power line in an attack on planning red tape.

John Pettigrew, the company’s chief executive, said that Britain’s planning rules add seven years of delays to the construction time for cables.

His warning comes amid ongoing rows over delays in connecting new wind and solar farms to the UK’s electricity grid, which are threatening the Government’s target of making the network carbon neutral by 2035.

Speaking to shareholders at National Grid’s annual meeting, Mr Pettigrew said: “Typically, to build a transmission line in the UK it takes about 10 years.

“Seven of it is in the planning process and three in construction.”

Fierce rows have raged over delays to grid connections, with some renewable energy developers complaining that they have been pushed to the back of the queue until the 2030s.

National Grid itself is responsible for managing the waiting list of projects, but says it is forced to deliver them on a first come, first served basis that leaves legitimate schemes stuck in limbo behind others that are highly speculative and unlikely to ever be built.

Energy watchdog Ofgem’s chief executive has accused National Grid of presiding over “unacceptable” delays and threatened to strip the company of its role in the planning process.

The company, meanwhile, argues that the first come, first served rules are the problem and has called for reform. In February, National Grid told The Telegraph that it had a backlog of 600 requests to connect, even though around 70pc of such applications ultimately come to nothing.

Mr Pettigrew said on Monday: “The reason there’s a delay is those at the front of the queue, even if they have no intention of developing, actually hold up those people who are behind.

“We need a new regulatory framework to accelerate the ability for people who have genuinely got projects they want to get onto the system to the front of the queue.”

The one-time state monopoly’s boss added that there are “about three times more generation [companies] wanting to connect to the system than is actually needed to meet any of the net zero targets that have been set”.

Current plans require Britain to have up to 248 gigawatts (GW) of electricity generation capacity by 2035, more than double today’s 104GW, as heating and cars go electric.

