Power Metal Resources incoming CEO to continue with existing strategy

Power Metal Resources PLC (AIM:POW) incoming CEO Sean Wade speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after the company that former CEO Paul Johnson has stepped down to deal with "critical family matters".

Wade explains what the change of CEO means for the business, saying that "there is going to be continuity with the strategy that Paul has set in place."

