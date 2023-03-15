U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Power Metal Resources incoming CEO to continue with existing strategy

·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Power Metal Resources PLC

Power Metal Resources PLC (AIM:POW) incoming CEO Sean Wade speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after the company that former CEO Paul Johnson has stepped down to deal with "critical family matters".

Wade explains what the change of CEO means for the business, saying that "there is going to be continuity with the strategy that Paul has set in place."

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/power-metal-resources-incoming-ceo-to-continue-with-existing-strategy-762491046

