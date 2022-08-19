U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Power Metals Intersects High-Grade Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum Mineralization at West Joe and Main Dykes, Case Lake

·7 min read
In this article:
  • PWRMF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that drill holes have intersected high-grade Li, Cs and Ta (Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum) mineralization on the West Joe Dyke and Li and Ta mineralization on the Main Dyke, Case Lake property, Cochrane, Ontario.

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO of Power Metals, commented "These fantastic drill results continue to impress our strong geological team. Drilling is ongoing and we are extremely excited for the next round of assays to be received from the lab."

The lithium mineralization is mainly spodumene, but also lepidolite at West Joe and is spodumene on the Main Dyke. Cesium mineralization is pollucite at West Joe and Ta mineralization is Ta-oxides at West Joe and Main Dykes.

Assay highlights on West Joe Dyke include (Table 1):

  • 1.11 % Li2O (lithium), 2.15 % Cs2O (cesium) and 365.46 ppm Ta (tantalum) over 6.84 m, PWM-22-128 (Figure 1)

  • 1.28 % Li2O, 6.53 % Cs2O and 324.0 ppm Ta over 1.0 m, PWM-22-128

  • 1.75 % Li2O, 0.06 % Cs2O and 221.0 ppm Ta over 1.0 m, PWM-22-129

  • 1.74 % Li2O, 0.01 % Cs2O, 197.0 ppm Ta over 0.79 m, PWM-22-130.

Table 1 Assay highlights for West Joe Dyke, drill holes PWM-22-128 to 131.

Drill Hole

Including

From (m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

Li2O
(%)

Cs2O
(%)

Ta
(ppm)

PWM-22-128


17.56

24.40

6.84

1.11

2.15

365.46

PWM-22-128

including

19.00

22.00

3.00

1.33

4.42

232.13

PWM-22-128

including

19.00

20.00

1.00

1.73

4.90

88.40

PWM-22-128

including

21.00

22.00

1.00

1.28

6.53

324.00

PWM-22-128

including

22.00

23.00

1.00

0.71

0.68

831.00

PWM-22-129


23.88

25.84

1.96

0.40

0.05

287.14

PWM-22-129


41.00

42.00

1.00

1.75

0.06

221.00

PWM-22-130


40.73

41.73

1.00

0.05

0.02

1487.00

PWM-22-130


54.21

56.00

1.79

1.36

0.03

174.09

PWM-22-130

including

54.21

55.00

0.79

1.74

0.01

197.00

PWM-22-131


62.60

63.63

1.03

0.77

0.03

53.10









Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to the strike length of the pegmatite, so mineralization is close to true width.

Figure 1 - Pollucite-spodumene-Ta-oxides West Joe Dyke pegmatite, Case Lake
Drill hole PWM-22-131 intersected biotite-rich metasedimentary host rock with elevated Li, Rb and Cs contents from 45.89-47.30 m, 1.41m interval with 0.49 % Li2O, 3094 ppm Rb and 0.47 % Cs2O. This metasomatized host rock can be used as a pathfinder to locate blind pegmatites on the property.

Assay highlights on Main Dyke include (Table 2):

  • 1.71 % Li2O and 240.77 ppm Ta over 12.0 m, PWM-22-132 (Figure 2)

  • 1.20 % Li2O and 218.68 ppm Ta over 19.0 m, PWM-22-133.

Table 2 Assay highlights for Main Dyke, drill holes PWM-22-132 and 133.

Drill Hole

Including

From (m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

Li2O
(%)

Ta
(ppm)

PWM-22-132


11.00

25.00

12.00

1.71

240.77

PWM-22-132

including

15.00

24.00

9.00

1.99

273.36

PWM-22-133


39.00

59.00

19.00

1.20

218.68

PWM-22-133

including

40.00

41.00

1.00

2.81

74.30

PWM-22-133

including

56.00

58.00

2.00

2.49

146.50








Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to the strike length of the pegmatite, so mineralization is close to true width.

Figure 2 - Spodumene pegmatite, Main Dyke, drill hole PWM-22-132.
Power Metals' 2022 summer drill program is for 5,000 m and over 2,000 m has been completed to date. This press release reports assays received to date from drill hole PWM-22-128 to 131 on the West Joe Dyke and drill holes PWM-22-132 and 133 on the Main Dyke. The purpose of each drill hole was to infill on known mineralization to aid in a future resource estimate.

Drill hole collar coordinates are given in Table 3.

Table 3 West Joe and Main Dyke, Case Lake drill hole collar coordinates. NAD 83, Zone 17. Trimble DGPS survey with 2 cm
accuracy in the horizontal.

Drill Hole

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

Length
(m)

PWM-22-128

576303.19

5431120.71

344.48

170

-45

42

PWM-22-129

576301.01

5431131.20

343.99

170

-45

52

PWM-22-130

576296.52

5431156.87

341.39

170

-45

75

PWM-22-131

576295.62

5431166.32

339.45

170

-45

87

PWM-22-132

578235.18

5431690.26

347.46

150

-45

111

PWM-22-133

578184.92

5431705.06

344.34

150

-45

177








Quality Control

The drill core was sampled so that 1 m of the Case Batholith tonalite host rock was sampled followed by 1 m long samples of the pegmatite dyke and 1 m of the Case Batholith. The sampling followed lithology boundaries so that only one lithology unit is within a sample, except for the < 20 cm pegmatite veins in tonalite which were merged into one sample. The drill core samples were delivered to SGS preparation lab in Cochrane by Power Metals' geologists. The core was prepared at SGS Garson and analyzed at SGS Burnaby, British Columbia which has ISO 17025 certification. Every 20 samples included one external quartz blank, one external lithium standard and one core duplicate. The ore grade Li2O% was prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES with a detection limit of 0.002 % Li2O. The ore grade Cs2O% was prepared by acid digestion with analysis by AAS with a detection limit of 0.01 % Cs. A QA/QC review of the standards and blanks for this drill program indicate that they passed and the drill core assays are accurate and not contaminated.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

Qualified Person

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile onwww.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Power Metals Corp. Logo
