U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.50
    +35.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,487.00
    +327.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,125.00
    +109.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.90
    +11.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.86
    +0.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.00
    -7.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.68
    +3.66 (+13.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9070
    +0.6970 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,065.59
    -1,562.88 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.73
    -35.15 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,408.48
    +22.29 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

POWER METALS PREPARES FOR ADVANCED EXPLORATION PERMIT AT CASE LAKE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PWRMF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company")(TSX: PWM)(FRANKFURT: OAA1)(OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce, in collaboration with its largest shareholder Sinomine Resource Group (Sinomine), that it has decided to begin the process to acquire an Advanced Exploration Permit on its 100% owned Case Lake Property from Ontario's Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. The Advanced Exploration requirements will be completed concurrently with the previously announced 5,000 meter upcoming drill program at Case Lake.

Power Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)
Power Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

The Advanced Exploration Permit will be on the lithium (Li) – cesium (Cs)- tantalum (Ta) West Joe, Main and North Dykes claims. The Permit will allow for excavation of surface material up to 10,000 tonnes to be used for as a bulk sample for metallurgical testing by Sinomine. The Advanced Exploration permitting process will include, but not be limited to, resource estimation, metallurgy testing, converting mining claims to leases, environmental studies, closure plan and Aboriginal Consultation.

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals stated, "Power Metals and Sinomine are quickly advancing their relationship by mutually advancing our Case Lake property to production. We have a huge advantage with Sinomine's ownership of the Tanco mine and processing facility which is strategically located in close proximity to our Case Lake deposit. This will allow us to avoid huge capital costs by being able to potentially ship our rock to this facility instead of having to build one ourselves. Our trifecta of cesium, lithium, and tantalum gives us a huge advantage to make this possible."

The upcoming 5,000 m drill program will comprise of approximately 50 shallow drill holes at Case Lake focusing on Power Metals Li-Cs-Ta West Joe Dyke. The objective of the drill program will be to expand the lithium-cesium-tantalum (Li-Cs-Ta) mineralization previously discovered at West Joe during their 2018 drill program. The West Joe Dyke will be tested along strike and down dip, as it is currently open in all directions. Spodumene (Li ore) and Ta-oxide minerals occur in outcrop on the surface of the West Joe Dyke and pollucite (Cs ore) was intersected in drill core. Li-Cs-Ta are all on Canada's and Ontario's Critical Minerals list.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 579 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

Qualified Person

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile onwww.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c0811.html

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Jumps 24% as Russia Cuts Off Poland, Bulgaria

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas surged after Russia halted flows to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating regional tensions and delivering a warning to the continent that it’s serious about cutting supplies amid a standoff over fuel payments. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk

  • Oil Climbs as Russia’s Cut to Natural Gas Flows Escalates Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after Russia cut natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating Europe’s energy crisis as the war in Ukraine drags on.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionWest Texas Intermediate traded a

  • Google’s earnings should be a warning to investors in Facebook and other online-ad companies

    Google's earnings shortfall is an indication of trouble across the online-advertising industry, and should scare investors in Facebook and other competitors.

  • UK pay lags inflation with record gap

    UK pay is failing to keep pace with inflation as the cost of living crisis deepens.

  • Microsoft notches slight Q3 earnings beat as cloud revenue rises 26%

    Microsoft reported its Q3 earnings after the bell beating analysts estimates.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • Poland and Bulgaria say Russia suspending natgas supplies over rubles

    Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries' natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Apple Slows Hiring of Genius Employees at Some Retail Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has slowed hiring at certain retail locations for its Genius technical-support jobs, according to people with knowledge of the matter, an effort that some employees see as a cost-cutting move.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayElon Musk Lands Deal to T

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Temasek-backed oil rig builders in mega deal amid sector downturn

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has agreed to a multi-billion dollar merger with Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms began deal talks to cope with an industry downturn. The lossmaking oil rig builders have been whiplashed by years of oversupply and oil price volatility as well as a drop in new orders. The downturn increased competition for a shrinking pool of projects, driving up industry debt levels and leading Sembmarine to raise S$3.6 billion ($2.61 billion) of equity over the past two years, with strong backing by Singapore state investor Temasek.

  • Enterprise Products, Oxy pursuing CO2 transportation and sequestration partnership

    Enterprise, one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in North America, hasn't expanded into the energy-transition space as much as Oxy, but the company did note last summer that it is looking into it.

  • Teck Resources profit jumps five-fold as copper, coal prices surge

    Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand. Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne. Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • GM Posts 3% Drop in First-Quarter Net Income, Reaffirms Upbeat 2022 Outlook

    General Motors ’s first-quarter profit slipped 3% from a year earlier and the auto maker stood by its 2022 earnings forecast, reflecting strong pricing power that continues to offset mounting challenges. The operating landscape for car companies has gotten choppier since January, when GM issued an upbeat outlook for 2022. Company executives said at the time they expected pretax income, minus one-time items, to be $13 billion to $15 billion this year, a forecast that assumed no new economic shocks or supply-chain pressures beyond lingering effects from the chip shortage.