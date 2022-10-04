Power Metering Market to Record a CAGR of 7.9%, Emergence of ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corp. Plc as Key Market Contributors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Metering Market Research by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 8.97 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Scope
The power metering market report covers the following areas:
Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings
ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
ABB Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of energy meters such as B21 311 400 and B23 112 500.
Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers power metering and power monitoring equipment such as Power Xpert Meter 2000 and Power Xpert Meter 3000.
General Electric Co - The company offers smart meters such as Multilin EPM 6000 and EPM 7000P.
Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers power meter devices such as Alpha smart AS3000 and HS100.
Hubbell Inc. - The company offers smart meter devices such as kV2c Electric Smart Meter, SGM1100, and SGM1300.
Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist power metering market growth during the next five years
Approximation of the power metering market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the power metering market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will hinder the growth of power metering market vendors
Power Metering Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc
10.5 General Electric Co
10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
10.7 Hubbell Inc.
10.8 Itron Inc.
10.9 Kamstrup AS
10.10 Landis Gyr AG
10.11 Networked Energy Services
10.12 Siemens AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
