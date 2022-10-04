U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Power Metering Market to Record a CAGR of 7.9%, Emergence of ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corp. Plc as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Metering Market Research by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 8.97 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Metering Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Metering Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Scope

The power metering market report covers the following areas:

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of energy meters such as B21 311 400 and B23 112 500.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers power metering and power monitoring equipment such as Power Xpert Meter 2000 and Power Xpert Meter 3000.

  • General Electric Co - The company offers smart meters such as Multilin EPM 6000 and EPM 7000P.

  • Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers power meter devices such as Alpha smart AS3000 and HS100.

  • Hubbell Inc. - The company offers smart meter devices such as kV2c Electric Smart Meter, SGM1100, and SGM1300.

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist power metering market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the power metering market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the power metering market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will hinder the growth of power metering market vendors

Power Metering Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.5 General Electric Co

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Hubbell Inc.

  • 10.8 Itron Inc.

  • 10.9 Kamstrup AS

  • 10.10 Landis Gyr AG

  • 10.11 Networked Energy Services

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

