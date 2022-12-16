Power MOSFET Market Size to Hit Around USD 38 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research

the global power MOSFET market size is projected to hit around USD 38 billion by 2030 and it is expected to grow at a registered CAGR of 5.24% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power MOSFET market size was valued at USD 25.26 billion in 2022. Metal -Oxide Semiconductor Field Transistor is referred to as MOSFET. It is a power transistor that is utilized as an electromechanical switch device to regulate the loads by the needs. Along with replacing bipolar junction transistors (BJT) at a reasonable cost, it also enables power management to improve energy saving in a variety of applications, including industrial systems, electric vehicles and consumer electronics. It is currently utilized to accelerate switching times, avoid power loss, and enhance electrical signals in electric equipment, such as renewable energy sources and electric automobiles.



Regional Snapshot

MOSFET is a powerful semiconductor that is employed as an electrical component to control loads as necessary. In addition to replacing bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) at a low cost, it also offers power regulation to boost energy efficiency in a variety of applications, including industrial facilities, consumer devices, and electric cars. Currently, it is used to increase switching speed, prevent energy loss, and enhance electromagnetic currents in electric devices found in electric mobility and sources of renewable energy. Power MOSFET has a lot of promise in shortly the near future due to its broad use in electric gadgets. In the future years, it is projected that the market would expand steadily with small testing, development, and research investments.

Key Takeaways:

The North America power MOSFET market is expected to hit at USD 2.8 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 to 2030.

By type, the enhancement mode segment has held 57% in 2021 and it is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

By power rate, the low power segment has held for 41% revenue share in 2021 and it is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 to 2030.

By application, the automotive segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 to 2030.

Report Highlights:

The Saturation Region Power Amplifier and Heavily Doped Power MOSFET categories make up the two halves of the international power MOSFET market. The market's largest contributor, the Augmentation Mode Power MOSFET, is anticipated to expand during the projected period.

The global market for power MOSFETs is segmented into three categories: power consumption, moderate power, and lower power consumption. The market's largest contributor, the Low Power segment, is projected to develop during the projection timeframe.

The global market for power MOSFETs is segmented based on application into Electricity & Security, Consumer Technology, Automobiles, Converter & Inverter, Industrial, and Others. The market's largest contributor, the automotive segment, is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.

The power MOSFET business has been examined globally and in each of the following four regions: Latin America, India, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to develop throughout the projected period and contribute the most revenue overall.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 25.26 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 38 Billion CAGR 5.24% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Digi-Key Electronics, Fairchild Semiconductors, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, IXYS Corporation Power Integration, Power Integration Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments., Toshiba Electronic Devices, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Siliconix and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Given the rapid depletion of fossil fuels, it is difficult to obtain electricity. It is hardly surprising that energy conservation is being promoted increasingly. An inverter, an electric car, and a power supply are a few examples of applications that utilize MOSFET switching devices. Industrial applications requiring low switching frequencies frequently use MOSFETs. This sector has become more approachable thanks to the growing attention on energy efficiency and the utilization of renewable sources. It was originally assumed that the power module would account for a larger portion of renewable energy with the greatest number of installations. Since modern machines are so adaptable, small, and effective at what they are designed to perform, they have largely replaced the manual labor that was once required for many tasks. In the upcoming years, it is predicted that the market would be maintained or perhaps surpassed by the enormous growth in demand for machinery and electronic equipment. For power management, the majority of machinery uses power MOSFET.

The MOSFET component is frequently used for voltage-changing activities, and there are approximately 78,124 gigawatts (GW) of global wind and solar installations. The growing reliance on electrical machines and equipment is one of the major factors affecting the power MOSFET industry, which greatly benefits power MOSFET. It is hard to get power because fossil fuels are rapidly running out. It should come as no surprise that the conservation of energy is getting more attention. A MOSFET is a shifting element used in power supplies, inverters, and the control of electric vehicles. MOSFET is commonly used in industrial applications that require low switching frequencies. Because of the increased focus on energy conservation and renewable resources, this industry has emerged as its own. It has long been assumed that the power module would have a larger share of renewables had the most installations.

Restraints

The expansion of this market is hampered by constraints including temperature, breakdown caused by gate oxide, maximum drain current, and breakdown due to drain to source voltage. Because the gated material is so thin and has such a low breakdown voltage, it has little to no benefit in terms of RDS on reduction, and a higher rate of voltage supply shortens the MOSFET's lifespan. Additionally, a particular amount of drainage to generate electrical power and drain current is needed by the MOSFET; if these requirements are not met, a breakdown is likely to result.

Power MOSFET's ability to grow in the worldwide market is further constrained by its propensity to leak current. The high cost of vehicle installation, which raises the price of the car, may serve as a barrier to the expansion of the power MOSFET industry. Due to the vehicle's numerous electronic components, servicing it is very challenging and demands expert personnel. The life span of vehicles is shortened by the intricate complexity of systems.

Opportunities:

Many features are included in modern electronics to entice buyers and boost sales. Smartphones, global systems for mobile communications & internet services, computing, and other electrical devices have seen technological advancements that have increased consumer safety standards and expanded market opportunities for upgraded gadgets and products. Power MOSFET has profitable potential thanks to the quick technological advances, increased efficiency, and small size of electronic components. Additionally, the microcontroller controller is essential for managing the processes with the least amount of power loss. Additionally, the integration of various electronic devices is anticipated to offer the market players a wide range of prospects.

Challenges

As it is currently used in many electric devices, the power MOSFET has a lot of potential in shortly the near future. With modest expenditures in creation, development, and testing over the coming years, the market can be expected to produce a little amount of cash. Power MOSFET sales are on the verge of maturity, and in the ensuing years, important companies should expect modest revenue growth.

During the projected time, there is a significant chance that the commercial and moderate power MOSFET categories will grow significantly. Despite the market's expansion, compared to other kinds of power MOSFETs, these systems are predicted to bring in a sizable amount of money.

Bipolar junction transistors have been superseded with power MOSFETs, a more affordable electronic switch technology. To order to improve switching speed, minimize power outages, and enhance electronic signals, power MOSFETs are being used more and more in electric vehicles. The top industries with the increasing requirement, for instance, are the automotive and industrial verticals.

Recent developments:

Infineon Technologies AG unveiled its battery-operated Smart Alarm System in June 2022. The technological platform that uses multiple sensors focused on artificially intelligent learning (AI/ML) to reach great precision and very low-power operation. This technology offers astounding performance when paired with reduced alert acoustical action recognition. The compact design achieves equivalent or superior battery capacity relative to less sophisticated technologies while outperforming the detection performance of sound waves alarm systems now utilized in smart homes, buildings, and other IoT applications.

June 2022 - Due to their many advantages, multiple asynchronous Digital motors are being used more frequently to build modern battery-powered motor items. Significant design challenges arise when attempting to reduce their weight and dimensions while keeping a long battery life. To help designers meet end-market goals, Microchip Technology Gmbh has released the fully programmable MOTIXTM IMD700A as well as IMD701A motor controllers.

Microchip Technology AG's AIROC Wireless Portfolio was expanded in June 2022 with the addition of the AIROCTM CYW20820 Wireless® & Bluetooth® low energy system semiconductor chip. The AIROC CYW20820 Wireless & Wirelessly LE Processor is a device that is specifically made for the Internet of Things applications and complies with Wireless 5.2 basic spec. It is designed to function with a variety of Internet systems that need Bluetooth LE or dual-mode communication, such as Bluetooth Mesh, medical, residential, security, and industrial sensors.

Texas Instruments (TI) released its next-generation 600-V as well as 650-V gallium nitride field-effect semiconductors for industrial and automotive uses in November 2019, expanding its elevated power control portfolio. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation introduced second and final (silicon carbide) power modules in September 2020 that use a recently created Silicon carbide chip for industrial application.

To offer best-in-class services to the consumers, corporate, and Wearable computing markets, Renesas Electronics Corporation teamed up with Plantronics Gmbh, a Foxconn technology business focusing on elevated connectivity products, in February 2020.





Market Segmentation

By Type

Depletion Mode

Enhancement Mode

By Power Rate

High power

Medium power

Low power





By Application

Energy & Power

Inverter & UPS

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





