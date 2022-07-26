Power MOSFET Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%: Straits Research
The global power MOSFET market was worth USD 6,550 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 11,645 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 2,065 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.
New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor is referred to as MOSFET. It is a power semiconductor used as an electronic switch device to manage loads as needed. Apart from being a low-cost replacement for bipolar junction transistors (BJTs), it also provides power control to improve energy saving in various applications such as industrial systems, consumer electronics, and electric vehicles. It is currently utilized to improve switching speed, avoid power loss, and amplify electronic signals in electric devices in renewable resources and electric cars. Due to its widespread use in electric devices, power MOSFET has much potential in the near future. With modest testing, development, and research investments, the market is anticipated to grow steadily in the upcoming years.
Increased Dependence on Electrical Equipment and Machinery Drive the Global Power MOSFET Market
Machines today are very versatile, compact, and efficient in doing what they are made to do, so much as they have taken over a lot of activities that were done manually. The demand for machines and electronic equipment has increased tremendously and is expected to maintain or surpass the market in the coming years. Most machinery uses power MOSFET to manage power. Global wind & solar installations in gigawatts (GW) are around 78,124, and the MOSFET module is widely used for voltage switching operations. One of the key factors influencing the power MOSFET market is the rising reliance on electrical machinery and equipment, which directly benefits power MOSFET.
Technological Advancement in Power MOSFET Create New Market Opportunities
Electronics today include many features to boost sales and make consumers more comfortable. Technology advancements in electronic components, including computers, cellphones, wireless communication & cloud systems, and others, have increased consumer safety standards and opened up new business opportunities for improved electronics and devices. Power MOSFET has significant potential because of the rapid improvements in technology, increased efficiency, and small size of electronic components. Additionally, the nano controller is essential for managing the processes with the least amount of power loss. It is anticipated that integrating numerous electronic devices will give market players plenty of prospects.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 11.64 Billion by 2030
CAGR
6.6% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Type, Power Rate, Application, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Toshiba Corp., IXYS Corporation, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments
Key Market Opportunities
Technological Advancements in Power MOSFET
Key Market Drivers
Increased Dependence on Electrical Equipment and Machinery
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing region. Power MOSFET devices are essential for ensuring adequate working conditions, and businesses across all industries realize this. Power modules and automated switching devices are in high demand, which is anticipated to propel market expansion.
North America is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 2,065 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%. Due to significant industry competitors and access to cutting-edge technology, North America is anticipated to have a commanding position in the power MOSFET market. Major regional companies are providing advanced solutions, which are expected to drive market growth.
Vendors of power MOSFET technology in Europe have a lot of growth prospects due to the adoption of sophisticated electronic vehicles, advanced virtual systems, and an increase in the number of digital electronic devices. Due to the development of the consumer electronics industry, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like advanced driver assistance in automobiles, and the demand for low-power consumption devices in the region, which in turn drives the market growth, the region is anticipated to experience a high growth rate for the advanced packaging market.
Key Highlights
Based on type, the global power MOSFET market is bifurcated into Depletion Mode Power MOSFET and Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET. The Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Based on type, the global power MOSFET market is bifurcated into Depletion Mode Power MOSFET and Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET. The Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Based on power rate, the global power MOSFET market is divided into High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power. The Low Power segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the global power MOSFET market is classified into Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Inverter & UPS, Industrial, and Others. The Automotive segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Region-wise, the global power MOSFET market has been analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The key players in the power MOSFET market are
Infineon Technologies AG
Fairchild Semiconductors
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Digi-Key Electronics, Toshiba Corp.
IXYS Corporation
Power Integration
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Texas Instruments
Global Power MOSFET Market: Segmentation
By Type
Depletion Mode Power MOSFET
Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET
By Power Rate
High Power
Medium Power
Low Power
By Application
Energy & Power
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Inverter & UPS
Industrial
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/power-mosfet-market/toc
Market News
In June 2022, Infineon Technologies AG introduced its battery-powered Smart Alarm System (SAS). The technology platform achieves high accuracy and very low-power operation using sensor fusion based on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). This technology, combined with low-power wake-on acoustic event detection, provides remarkable performance. The compact design exceeds the detection accuracy of acoustic-only alarm systems used today in smart buildings, homes, and other IoT applications while achieving equal or greater battery life compared to less sophisticated solutions.
In June 2022, Three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motors are increasingly used to create contemporary battery-powered motor goods due to their many benefits. However, lowering their size and weight while maintaining a long battery life poses significant design difficulties. The completely programmable motor controllers MOTIXTM IMD700A and IMD701A from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) are now available to assist designers in achieving end-market objectives.
