Power MOSFET Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%: Straits Research

The global power MOSFET market was worth USD 6,550 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 11,645 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 2,065 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor is referred to as MOSFET. It is a power semiconductor used as an electronic switch device to manage loads as needed. Apart from being a low-cost replacement for bipolar junction transistors (BJTs), it also provides power control to improve energy saving in various applications such as industrial systems, consumer electronics, and electric vehicles. It is currently utilized to improve switching speed, avoid power loss, and amplify electronic signals in electric devices in renewable resources and electric cars. Due to its widespread use in electric devices, power MOSFET has much potential in the near future. With modest testing, development, and research investments, the market is anticipated to grow steadily in the upcoming years.





Increased Dependence on Electrical Equipment and Machinery Drive the Global Power MOSFET Market

Machines today are very versatile, compact, and efficient in doing what they are made to do, so much as they have taken over a lot of activities that were done manually. The demand for machines and electronic equipment has increased tremendously and is expected to maintain or surpass the market in the coming years. Most machinery uses power MOSFET to manage power. Global wind & solar installations in gigawatts (GW) are around 78,124, and the MOSFET module is widely used for voltage switching operations. One of the key factors influencing the power MOSFET market is the rising reliance on electrical machinery and equipment, which directly benefits power MOSFET.

Technological Advancement in Power MOSFET Create New Market Opportunities

Electronics today include many features to boost sales and make consumers more comfortable. Technology advancements in electronic components, including computers, cellphones, wireless communication & cloud systems, and others, have increased consumer safety standards and opened up new business opportunities for improved electronics and devices. Power MOSFET has significant potential because of the rapid improvements in technology, increased efficiency, and small size of electronic components. Additionally, the nano controller is essential for managing the processes with the least amount of power loss. It is anticipated that integrating numerous electronic devices will give market players plenty of prospects.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.64 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Power Rate, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Toshiba Corp., IXYS Corporation, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements in Power MOSFET Key Market Drivers Increased Dependence on Electrical Equipment and Machinery

Improved Emphasis on Power Saving

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing region. Power MOSFET devices are essential for ensuring adequate working conditions, and businesses across all industries realize this. Power modules and automated switching devices are in high demand, which is anticipated to propel market expansion.

North America is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 2,065 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%. Due to significant industry competitors and access to cutting-edge technology, North America is anticipated to have a commanding position in the power MOSFET market. Major regional companies are providing advanced solutions, which are expected to drive market growth.

Vendors of power MOSFET technology in Europe have a lot of growth prospects due to the adoption of sophisticated electronic vehicles, advanced virtual systems, and an increase in the number of digital electronic devices. Due to the development of the consumer electronics industry, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like advanced driver assistance in automobiles, and the demand for low-power consumption devices in the region, which in turn drives the market growth, the region is anticipated to experience a high growth rate for the advanced packaging market.





Key Highlights

Based on type , the global power MOSFET market is bifurcated into Depletion Mode Power MOSFET and Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET. The Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on power rate , the global power MOSFET market is divided into High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power. The Low Power segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application , the global power MOSFET market is classified into Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Inverter & UPS, Industrial, and Others. The Automotive segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global power MOSFET market has been analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.





The key players in the power MOSFET market are

Infineon Technologies AG

Fairchild Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Digi-Key Electronics, Toshiba Corp.

IXYS Corporation

Power Integration

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments





Global Power MOSFET Market: Segmentation

By Type

Depletion Mode Power MOSFET

Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

By Power Rate

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

By Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Inverter & UPS

Industrial

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Power MOSFET Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Depletion Mode Power MOSFET Market Size & Forecast Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET Market Size & Forecast Power Rate Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast High Power Market Size & Forecast Medium Power Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Power Rate Canada By Type By Power Rate Mexico By Type By Power Rate Latin America By Type By Power Rate Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Power Rate France By Type By Power Rate U.K. By Type By Power Rate Italy By Type By Power Rate Spain By Type By Power Rate Rest of Europe By Type By Power Rate Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Power Rate China By Type By Power Rate Australia By Type By Power Rate India By Type By Power Rate South Korea By Type By Power Rate Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Power Rate Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Power Rate South Africa By Type By Power Rate Kuwait By Type By Power Rate Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Power Rate Company Profile Technologies AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Fairchild Semiconductors Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Renesas Electronics Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In June 2022 , Infineon Technologies AG introduced its battery-powered Smart Alarm System (SAS). The technology platform achieves high accuracy and very low-power operation using sensor fusion based on artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). This technology, combined with low-power wake-on acoustic event detection, provides remarkable performance. The compact design exceeds the detection accuracy of acoustic-only alarm systems used today in smart buildings, homes, and other IoT applications while achieving equal or greater battery life compared to less sophisticated solutions.

In June 2022, Three-phase brushless DC (BLDC) motors are increasingly used to create contemporary battery-powered motor goods due to their many benefits. However, lowering their size and weight while maintaining a long battery life poses significant design difficulties. The completely programmable motor controllers MOTIXTM IMD700A and IMD701A from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) are now available to assist designers in achieving end-market objectives.





News Media

Lockdown Effect of the Novel Coronavirus on Semiconductor Industry

An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020





