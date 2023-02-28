U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,931.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,074.75
    -8.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    +2.14 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9510
    +0.0290 (+0.74%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7810
    +0.6000 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,420.22
    -313.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.79
    -1.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.12
    -50.99 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Power Optimizers: Global Market Outlook

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope:. This report has segmented the market based on connectivity, application and geography.It provides an overview of the global market for power optimizers and analyzes market trends.

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Optimizers: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425336/?utm_source=GNW


Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by connectivity, application and geography.

Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of power optimizer providers.

The report covers the market for power optimizer user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

It estimates the global market for power optimizers in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The scope of the study includes power optimizer integration in different applications, including residential, commercial and utility sectors of various regions.

Report Includes:
- A brief general outlook of the global market for power optimizers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for power optimizers markets in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by connectivity type, application, and region
- Discussion of key market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints in the power optimization industry, upcoming trends and technologies, and review of macroeconomic factors of the market for power optimizers
- A relevant patent analysis on the power optimizer technologies
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their product offerings, recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues
Company profiles of all the major players in the global power optimizers market

Summary:
A DC-DC converter, known as a “power optimizer” can transfer the maximum amount of PV panel energy possible.Another name for this function is “maximum power point tracking” (MPPT).

MPPT is used to maximize power extraction regardless of the weather, including variations in temperature and irradiance.DC optimizers, demonstrate great adaptability, as they can be utilized efficiently in on-grid and standalone connectivity of residential and commercial properties to utility scale.

The most intriguing feature of power optimizers is that they are compatible with REDACTED-cell, REDACTED-cell, REDACTED-cell and thin-film modules.

The global market for power optimizers was estimated to be worth $REDACTED in 2021.The market for power optimizers is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

Increasing government investments in China, the U.S., India, Japan, Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands toward solar energy generation is boosting the market demand for power optimizers. Increasing demand for net zero emissions is another leading factor for maximizing solar energy generation, thus providing huge market growth for power optimizers.

The global market for power optimizers has been segmented based on connectivity, application and geography.From the connectivity perspective, the market for power optimizers has been categorized into standalone and on-grid.

On-grid connectivity currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated that the market for on-grid power optimizers will grow at a faster CAGR of REDACTED% and should reach $REDACTED by 2027.

From the application perspective, the market for power optimizers has been segmented into residential, commercial, and utility.The residential application currently dominates the market, valued at $REDACTED in 2021.

It is estimated that the market for residential power optimizers will grow at a faster CAGR of REDACTED% and should reach $REDACTED by 2027.

By geography, the market for power optimizers has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the global market for power optimizers.

In 2021, total revenue from the Asia-Pacific market for power optimizers reached $REDACTED, which amounts to REDACTED% of the global market.China contributed the major share of the Asia-Pacific market for power optimizers, as the country is home to the major solar power system equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

The Americas comprise the second-largest market for power optimizers, with a value of $REDACTED in 2021. The Americas market for power optimizers is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425336/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Rivian’s Production Is Key to Avoid Stalling Like Its EV Rivals. Brace for Earnings.

    The electric-truck maker reports fourth-quarter numbers Wednesday after the market closes. Wall Street is looking for sales and production to come in around 65,000 vehicles this year.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • The bullish case for large-cap growth stocks: Strategist says buy the dips in these big names

    Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • Warren Buffett’s Letter Ducked Some Big Issues. What He Should Have Said.

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FS KKR Capital (FSK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MKS Instruments (MKSI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 52.67% and 8.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?