Power Optimizers: Global Market Outlook

Report Scope:. This report has segmented the market based on connectivity, application and geography.It provides an overview of the global market for power optimizers and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by connectivity, application and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of power optimizer providers.



The report covers the market for power optimizer user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



It estimates the global market for power optimizers in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes power optimizer integration in different applications, including residential, commercial and utility sectors of various regions.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for power optimizers

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for power optimizers markets in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by connectivity type, application, and region

- Discussion of key market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints in the power optimization industry, upcoming trends and technologies, and review of macroeconomic factors of the market for power optimizers

- A relevant patent analysis on the power optimizer technologies

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their product offerings, recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of all the major players in the global power optimizers market



Summary:

A DC-DC converter, known as a “power optimizer” can transfer the maximum amount of PV panel energy possible.Another name for this function is “maximum power point tracking” (MPPT).



MPPT is used to maximize power extraction regardless of the weather, including variations in temperature and irradiance.DC optimizers, demonstrate great adaptability, as they can be utilized efficiently in on-grid and standalone connectivity of residential and commercial properties to utility scale.



The most intriguing feature of power optimizers is that they are compatible with REDACTED-cell, REDACTED-cell, REDACTED-cell and thin-film modules.



The global market for power optimizers was estimated to be worth $REDACTED in 2021.The market for power optimizers is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Increasing government investments in China, the U.S., India, Japan, Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands toward solar energy generation is boosting the market demand for power optimizers. Increasing demand for net zero emissions is another leading factor for maximizing solar energy generation, thus providing huge market growth for power optimizers.



The global market for power optimizers has been segmented based on connectivity, application and geography.From the connectivity perspective, the market for power optimizers has been categorized into standalone and on-grid.



On-grid connectivity currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated that the market for on-grid power optimizers will grow at a faster CAGR of REDACTED% and should reach $REDACTED by 2027.



From the application perspective, the market for power optimizers has been segmented into residential, commercial, and utility.The residential application currently dominates the market, valued at $REDACTED in 2021.



It is estimated that the market for residential power optimizers will grow at a faster CAGR of REDACTED% and should reach $REDACTED by 2027.



By geography, the market for power optimizers has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the global market for power optimizers.



In 2021, total revenue from the Asia-Pacific market for power optimizers reached $REDACTED, which amounts to REDACTED% of the global market.China contributed the major share of the Asia-Pacific market for power optimizers, as the country is home to the major solar power system equipment manufacturers and suppliers.



The Americas comprise the second-largest market for power optimizers, with a value of $REDACTED in 2021. The Americas market for power optimizers is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

