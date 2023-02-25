U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,158.85
    -664.26 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Power Plant Boiler Market Size to Reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2028 while Exhibiting a Stellar CAGR of 2.9%

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Power Plant Boiler Market value is expected to reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2029, growing at a 2.9% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization to Propel Market Growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Power Plant Boiler Market.

The global Power Plant Boiler Market size was valued at USD 21.69 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.26 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2028. The power plant boiler market refers to the global market for boilers used in power generation plants. Boilers are critical components of power generation plants, as they are responsible for converting water into steam, which in turn drives turbines to generate electricity.

The power plant boiler market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity, especially in emerging economies. The growth in population, urbanization, and industrialization is driving the demand for electricity, which is in turn fueling the demand for power plant boilers. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is driving the demand for flexible and efficient power plant boilers that can support the integration of intermittent renewable sources.

Industry Developments:

  • In November 2021, B&W announced that its renewable segment has won a contract worth USD 58 million. The contract is to design and supply a waste-to-energy boiler and other equipment for a waste-to-energy power plant in Europe.

  • In October 2020, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced that it has won a contract worth 901.8 billion won contract with a VAPCO to construct VungAng 2 coal power plant. The contract has been signed from 2021 to 2025 and the company will build and install boilers, the balance of plant (BOP) facilities for the plant.

Request Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2494/power-plant-boiler-market/#request-a-sample

Driving & Restraining Factors

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization to Propel Market Growth

The global industrialization trend is leading to an increase in power consumption by the industrial sector, including manufacturing and process industries, in both developed and developing countries. As additional industries are established, power consumption continues to rise, prompting the energy sector to expand its existing capacities. In addition, urbanization is also driving up the demand for power plant boilers in the market.

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the power plant boiler market is the replacement and upgrading of old equipment.

Boilers are crucial equipment in power plants, and their upgradation and replacement are vital for effective operation. As the demand for uninterrupted power supply rises, there is an increasing need to replace older power plant boilers with new and efficient ones. This helps increase the thermal efficiency of power plants. Globally, the focus on upgrading aging boilers is also increasing, and according to the IEA, an estimated USD 9,553 billion will be invested in refurbishment and new construction works for power plants from 2014 to 2030. This indicates that high expenditure on upgradation, replacement, and construction of power plant boilers is driving the growth of the power plant boiler market.

High Initial Capital Requirement May Hinder Market Growth

Boilers are widely used technology for electricity production in power plants, using various types of fuels. However, the construction of power plants requires a high initial investment due to the significant cost of equipment, including boilers. The installation cost of a boiler in a power plant is particularly high, which poses a hindrance to the development of the market.

Report Attribute

Details

Power Plant Boiler Market size value in 2021

USD 21.69 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 27.26 billion

Market Growth rate

CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2018 - 2020

Forecast period

2021 - 2028

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends

Segments covered

By Fuel Type; Technology; Process & By Region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil

Key companies profiled

General Electric, ALFA LAVAL, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., IHI Corporation, DEC, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., JFE Engineering Corporation, Sofinter S.p.a, John Wood Group PLC

Customization scope

Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Companies Covered in Power Plant Boiler Market Report:

  • General Electric

  • ALFA LAVAL

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

  • IHI Corporation

  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • JFE Engineering Corporation

  • Sofinter S.p.a

  • John Wood Group PLC

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

  • Thermax Limited

  • ZHENGZHOU BOILER(GROUP) CO., LTD

  • MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Browse Full Premium Report | Power Plant Boiler Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2494/power-plant-boiler-market/

Report Benefits

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Power Plant Boiler Market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of Power Plant Boiler Market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track sales in the global and country-specific Market.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Regional Insights

To get more information on the regional analysis of this industry, Request a Free Sample Copy

Geographically, the global market has been analysed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global market 2021-2028 as the region stood at USD 13.36 billion in 2020. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the region increase the electricity demand. The population is also increasing widely in this region and the penetration of electronic gadgets is also rising across various countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, and China. The investment in the power sector is also high in Asia Pacific and the upgradation and refurbishment of the boiler are also implemented.

The Middle East & Africa region is likely to witness significant growth 2022-2028. The demand for uninterrupted power supply is widely increasing across this region. The investment in power generation and power plant construction is widely growing. Industrialization is also rising and the development of public infrastructure is also growing which drives growth in the power plant boiler market, 2022-2028.

Europe is likely to grow at a significant pace 2022-2028 owing to constantly expansion in its electricity generation capacity due to growing demand for uninterrupted power supply. The technological advancements along with growing research and development activities also bolsters the boiler manufacturing industry. Thus, increases the installation of gas-fired power plants in this region.

North America is expected to register significant growth 2022-2028. The region is currently experiencing high power consumption and high demand for energy management. This increases the power capacity generation which further increases the demand for the boilers. Industrialization is also rapidly growing which drives growth in North America.

The Latin America region is estimated to foresee growth 2022-2028. The demand for power supply is widely growing within the region which increases the need to expand electricity generation capacities in the region. The rising number of power plants increases the installation of boilers in this region.

Key Market Segments: Power Plant Boiler Market

By Fuel Type

  • Coal

  • Natural Gas

  • Nuclear

  • Petroleum

By Technology

  • Ultracritical

  • Supercritical

  • Subcritical

By Process

  • Fluidized Bed Combustion

  • Pulverized Fuel Combustion

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

  • How big is the Power Plant Boiler Market?

  • What is the Power Plant Boiler Market growth?

  • Which segment accounted for the largest Power Plant Boiler Market share?

  • Who are the key players in the Power Plant Boiler Market?

  • What are the factors driving the Power Plant Boiler Market?

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-foreca

  • After Intel’s Dividend Cut, These Stocks Could Be Next

    We screened the 115 S&P 500 companies with expected 2023 dividend payout ratios above 50% to find potential dividend cuts.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Buy the Dip in Johnson & Johnson and Its Near-3% Dividend Yield

    Johnson & Johnson stock has fallen in seven straight weeks, trades at less than 15 times earnings and pays a near-3% dividend yield. Plus, support is nearby.

  • Natural Gas ETFs Draw ‘Buy the Dip’ Investors

    Fund buyers see value in the commodity after 65% drop since mid-December.

  • Millennials Are Trading Like Crazy — Here's What They're Buying

    Millennials are in the driver's seat when it comes to trading. And they're betting big on a handful of favorite S&P 500 stocks.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one the largest independent US oil producers, is considering an acquisition of Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • 3 Stocks Growing Their Dividends By 10% or More

    Companies that grow their dividends at a fast pace usually signal strong business momentum as well as bright outlook. Below, we will discuss the prospects of three companies that have recently raised their dividends by 10% or more. Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is an electric utility with three operating segments, namely Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources and Gulf Power.

  • America's 401(k) millionaires have plunged by a third

    Fewer employees have managed to stash away at least $1 million in retirement savings, according to Fidelity.

  • Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now

    Let’s take a look at the automotive industry, which is undergoing a dramatic transformation. We’re in the middle of a shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, and at the same time the industry is also introducing new technologies – such AI, driver assistance, and improved sensors – into the cars we drive. In a recent report from UK banking giant Barclays, analyst Dan Levy notes that “Auto companies must balance two clocks – the ‘near’ (i.e. cycle) and the ‘far’ (i.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • El-Erian Says Market Doubts Fed Can Hit Its 2% Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the financial markets are starting to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down to its 2% target.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

  • NVIDIA Stock Sees Composite Rating Rise To 96 After Earnings

    NVIDIA saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 84 the day before. Coupled with a Relative Strength of 94. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • GE Healthcare pursues joint venture with Chinese government-owned firm

    GE Healthcare is entering a joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned healthcare giant Sinopharm.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • At-home Covid test maker falls into Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Delays in winning emergency use authorization for a combined Covid-flu test — making the company miss the start of the 2022-23 flu season — takes part of the blame, the company says.

  • Companies Shrink Dividends as Executives Shift Gears on Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Faced with declining earnings and heavy debt loads, companies are reducing dividend payments to shareholders to improve the health of their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • Many CDs are paying way more than they used to (think upwards of 4%-4.5%), but should you take one out?

    If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more,  you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.