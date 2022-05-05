U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.29
    -184.88 (-4.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,762.01
    -1,299.05 (-3.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,206.42
    -758.44 (-5.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.76
    -91.17 (-4.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.38
    +0.57 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.10
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    -0.0095 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    -0.0283 (-2.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2210
    +1.0470 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,990.96
    -3,865.90 (-9.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.52
    -82.60 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Ayurcann Holdings, Affinity Metals, i-80 Gold, and Silver Bullet Mines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBMCF
  • AYURF
  • ARIZF
  • IAUCF
  • RIGMF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Ayurcann Holdings, Affinity Metals, i-80 Gold, and Silver Bullet Mines on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Ayurcann Holdings (CSE:AYUR) receives flower sales license amendment from Health Canada

The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (AYUR) has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada. The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers. Ayurcann Holdings CEO Igal Sudman sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Igal Sudman and to learn more about Ayurcann's news, click here

Affinity Metals (TSXV:AFF) provides a deep dive into the Regal Project

The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

Corporate Development Manager Travis Steinke sat down with Coreena Robertson to take a deeper look at the company's Regal Project. The Regal Project is located within the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arc, approximately 25 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Travis also discussed the company's exploration strategy, given recent price action in the tin and zinc markets.
For the full interview with Travis Steinke and to learn more about Affinity Metals' news, click here

i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) intersects high-grade gold in the Ogee Zone at Granite Creek

The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

i-80 Gold (IAU) has reported positive results from the final four holes completed in the 2021 underground drill program at the Granite Creek Property in Nevada. The drill program included positive results from initial drilling to test the down-dip potential of the Ogee Zone. i-80 CEO & Director Ewan Downie sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.
For the full interview with Ewan Downie and to learn more about i-80 Gold's news, click here

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) provides operations update from the Washington Mine

The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has provided an update on the current status of operations at its 100 per cent-owned Washington Mine in Idaho. The plan is to access the ore zone in June, commence production in July, and continue to work through the winter of 22-23. VP Capital Markets and Director, Peter Clausi sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the update.
For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' news, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700332/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Ayurcann-Holdings-Affinity-Metals-i-80-Gold-and-Silver-Bullet-Mines

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

    Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    Some of the EV maker's challenges aren't company specific, but the market is dumping the stock in fear.

  • Sports betting stocks: Penn Gaming, Caesars, DraftKings report earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss gaming stocks.

  • Why Are Block, PayPal, and StoneCo Plunging?

    The stock market was having a terrible day on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by more than 1,100 points at 12:30 p.m. ET and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on pace for its worst day of the year so far, down by about 5%. Fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 10%, online payments giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) had declined by 7.5%, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) was down by nearly 10% as of the same time. The real culprit is rising interest rates, which affect fintech companies like these in a few different ways.

  • ‘It’s natural to see ebbs and flows in the market as we enter a new era of monetary policy’: As stocks tumble, smart investors are calmly focusing on the long game

    Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Shopify misses Q1 earnings estimates as COVID-19 e-commerce boom slows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.&nbsp;

  • Fed: How stocks historically have responded to a 50 basis point rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Rivian Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive

    There have been more than a few delays in Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) production, and that's one reason the stock has fallen over 80% from its high last fall. Investors willing to take a long-term view of Rivian could be rewarded with great performance if the company is able to get over some short-term hurdles and build a lasting electric vehicle manufacturer. Since then, Rivian backtracked on increasing prices for reservation holders, although it did raise prices for new customers.

  • As Dow sinks over 1,000 points, signs of panic selling emerge in the stock market

    Panic-like behavior sets in on Wall Street Thursday, as the Dow industrials shed all of the previous day's gain and them.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Down 70%, PayPal Is Now a Value Stock

    Long-term growth investors are probably looking at the current state of the stock market with mixed emotions. One company caught up in the sell-off, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), has seen its stock price sink 70% from all-time highs set last summer. The company has faced some growing pains in regards to challenges related to the end of its partnership with eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), but its long-term commercial prospects remain largely unaffected.

  • Vicious Stock Reversal Is Symptom of the Fed’s Feedback Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Question for market experts: When U.S. stocks staged their biggest rally in two years Wednesday after the Federal Reserve enacted its first half-point rate hike since 2000, was Jerome Powell happy or sad? And what about today, when the entirety of that advance went poof in 90 minutes?Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansStocks Crater in Sharp Turnabout After Fed Rally: Markets WrapFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Simi

  • Dow Jones Plunges; Tesla Dives On This Elon Musk Twitter Move; Apple, Microsoft Fall As Tech Tumbles

    The Dow Jones took a dive. Tesla stock plunged on a possible Elon Musk move as he tries to buy Twitter. Apple and Microsoft offered no refuge.

  • Why Block, MercadoLibre, and DoorDash Were Plunging Today

    Consumer-facing app companies with high valuations plunged ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes.