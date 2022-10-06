U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with RDARS, Infinity Stone Ventures, BioVaxys Technology, and Sitka Gold Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RDARS, Infinity Stone Ventures, BioVaxys Technology, and Sitka Gold discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RDARS (CSE:RDRS) opens its 1st UAS Command and Control Center

The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

RDARS (RDRS) has opened its first UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) Command and Control Center in Miami. This center will allow its FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) licensed drone operators to manage its global fleet of autonomous systems. Charles Zwebner, CEO of RDARS, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Charles Zwebner and to learn about RDARS, click here.

Infinity Stone (CSE:GEMS) closes $2.1M private placements and announces intention to dual list on ASX

The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (GEMS) has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,600,000 and a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $500,000. The company believes the ASX listing will position the company better in the Australian market. CEO Zayn Kalyan sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Zayn Kalyan and to learn about Infinity Stone Ventures, click here.

BioVaxys (CSE:BIOV) signs binding term sheet for distribution of Papilocare in the U.S.

The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (BIOV) has signed a binding term sheet with Procare Health Iberia, S.L. of Barcelona, Spain. .The agreement is for exclusive marketing and distribution in the United States of Papilocare vaginal gel and Immunocaps. CEO James Passin sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with James Passin and to learn about BioVaxys Technology, click here.

Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE:SIG) shares assay results from the Alpha Gold Property

The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

Sitka Gold (SIG) shares assay results from the ongoing 2022 drilling program at its Alpha Gold Property in Nevada. The latest assay results are from the first two drill holes, AG22-09 and AG22-10. Director and VP of Corporate Development Mike Burke sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Mike Burke and to learn about Sitka Gold, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719377/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-RDARS-Infinity-Stone-Ventures-BioVaxys-Technology-and-Sitka-Gold-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

