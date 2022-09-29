U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,629.29
    -89.75 (-2.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,144.34
    -539.40 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,690.97
    -360.67 (-3.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.36
    -52.89 (-3.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    -0.73 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.60
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9802
    +0.0063 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0187 (+1.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4000
    +0.2780 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.11
    -147.01 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.58
    -2.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview With Avalon Advanced Materials Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Avalon Advanced Materials discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Avalon (TSX:AVL) signs off-take agreement for Petalite concentrates from major international glass-ceramics manufacturer

The Market Herald, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL) has secured a commitment to purchase petalite concentrates produced at the company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario. The off-take agreement is with a major non-Chinese international glass ceramic manufacturer. President & CEO Don Bubar sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Don Bubar and to learn about Avalon Advanced Materials, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718228/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-a-New-Interview-With-Avalon-Advanced-Materials-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Why Apple Plunged Today

    Apple has held up better than most tech stocks this year, but does it need to fall for the bear market to be over?

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

  • Should You Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock Ahead of Its AI Day 2022?

    Read on to know what to expect from Tesla's (TSLA) AI Day 2022. Also, as an investor, should you place your bets on the stock now going by the crazy hype surrounding the event?

  • Apple, Coinbase, DocuSign on the move following Wall Street analyst calls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Apple, Coinbase, and DocuSign after the latest analyst ratings from Wall Street.

  • CarMax earnings fall short as vehicle sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CarMax.

  • Porsche stock falls after Frankfurt IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 29th

    CIM, CUBI and ILPT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 29, 2022.