The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Datametrex, Cloud DX, Alkaline, and GeneTether Therapeutics

In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Datametrex, Cloud DX, Alkaline, and GeneTether Therapeutics on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Datametrex (TSXV:DM) announces results for Q2 2022

The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture


Datametrex (DM) is reporting revenue of C$18.3M in Q2 2022, up from $10.7M in Q1. The period was marked by a significant increase in IT services revenue to over $2M, up 141 per cent YoY. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the company's results.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn more about Datametrex, click here

Teladoc Health & Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) partner to enhance remote monitoring solutions for patients across Canada

The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture


Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Cloud DX (CDX) are partnering to better serve the remote monitoring needs of patients across Canada.Cloud DX's remote monitoring platform will be enhanced with Teledoc Health's virtual care capabilities. Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the partnership with Teladoc.

For the full interview with Robert Kaul and to learn more about Cloud DX, click here

Alkaline (NEO:PWWR) provides update on the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology

The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture


Alkaline Fuel Cell Power (PWWR) updates the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology, including its 10 kW fuel cell generator. The company has also provided timing for deployment of six fuel cell units for pilot projects globally. Company CEO Frank Carnevale sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the company's plans.

For the full interview with Frank Carnevale and to learn more about Alkaline, click here

GeneTether Therapeutics (CSE:GTTX) reports Q2 financial results

The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture


GeneTether Therapeutics (GTTX) has filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2022. The company's total assets as of June 30, 2022, were approximately $2,701,000, including approximately $2,327,000 in cash. CEO Roland Boivin sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Roland Boivin and to learn more about GeneTether Therapeutics, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713678/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Datametrex-Cloud-DX-Alkaline-and-GeneTether-Therapeutics

