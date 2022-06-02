U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Avrupa Minerals, good natured Products, Hank Payments, Psyence Group, and Empower Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Avrupa Minerals, good natured Products, Hank Payments, Psyence Group, and Empower Clinics on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) receives exploration permit for the Slivova gold project

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Avrupa Minerals (AVU) has received a 7-year exploration permit covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo. The company discovered the gold prospect in 2012. Avrupa Minerals CEO and Director Paul Kuhn sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Paul Kuhn and to learn more about Avrupa Minerals, click here

good natured Products (TSXV:GDNP) reports Q1 results

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

good natured Products (GDNP) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The company its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. CEO Paul Antoniadis sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.
For the full interview with Paul Antoniadis and to learn more about good natured Products, click here

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) and Fair Fintech announce strategic partnership

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Hank Payments (HANK) has signed a partnership agreement with Fair Fintech Inc. Under the partnership, Hank and Fair will offer the Fair banking products to Hank consumers. CEO Michael Hilmer sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the partnership.
For the full interview with Michael Hilmer and to learn more about Hank Payments, click here

Psyence Group (CSE:PSYG) provides corporate update

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Psyence Group (PSYG) has provided an update on its three strategic focus areas namely: Psyence Therapeutics, Psyence Production and Psyence Function. Dr. Clive Ward-Able has been appointed as Medical Director, Head of Research & Development and Early Commercialization for Psyence. Psyence CEO Dr. Neil Maresky, sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the update.
For the full interview with Neil Maresky and to learn more about Psyence Group, click here

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) exceeds 3000 tests in first month of operation

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Empower Clinics (CBDT) has confirmed more than 3000 Covid 19 tests and 750 pending appointments in and around the Port of Vancouver and Canada Place. All of Empower's COVID-19 testing solutions are fully accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP). Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics, sat down with Coreena Robertson to highlight the updates.
For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinics, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703731/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Avrupa-Minerals-good-natured-Products-Hank-Payments-Psyence-Group-and-Empower-Clinics

