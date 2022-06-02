The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Avrupa Minerals, good natured Products, Hank Payments, Psyence Group, and Empower Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Avrupa Minerals, good natured Products, Hank Payments, Psyence Group, and Empower Clinics on their latest news.

Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) receives exploration permit for the Slivova gold project

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Avrupa Minerals (AVU) has received a 7-year exploration permit covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo. The company discovered the gold prospect in 2012. Avrupa Minerals CEO and Director Paul Kuhn sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

good natured Products (TSXV:GDNP) reports Q1 results

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

good natured Products (GDNP) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The company its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. CEO Paul Antoniadis sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) and Fair Fintech announce strategic partnership

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Hank Payments (HANK) has signed a partnership agreement with Fair Fintech Inc. Under the partnership, Hank and Fair will offer the Fair banking products to Hank consumers. CEO Michael Hilmer sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the partnership.

Psyence Group (CSE:PSYG) provides corporate update

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Psyence Group (PSYG) has provided an update on its three strategic focus areas namely: Psyence Therapeutics, Psyence Production and Psyence Function. Dr. Clive Ward-Able has been appointed as Medical Director, Head of Research & Development and Early Commercialization for Psyence. Psyence CEO Dr. Neil Maresky, sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the update.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) exceeds 3000 tests in first month of operation

The Market Herald, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Empower Clinics (CBDT) has confirmed more than 3000 Covid 19 tests and 750 pending appointments in and around the Port of Vancouver and Canada Place. All of Empower's COVID-19 testing solutions are fully accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP). Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics, sat down with Coreena Robertson to highlight the updates.

