The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Canada Carbon and Heritage Mining Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Canada Carbon and Heritage Mining discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Canada Carbon (TSXV:CCB) interprets highly prospective results from Asbury Property


The Market Herald, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

Canada Carbon (CCB) has received new results from its Asbury Property in Quebec. December 2022 drilling and trenching completed on the eastern part of the property highlight the possible northeast extension of graphite mineralization reported in MC8805 (8.14 per cent Cg over 18.9 m). Highlights include 5.00 per cent Cg over 33.5 m. More assays are forthcoming as the company progresses toward an Asbury resource estimate. CEO Ellerton Castor spoke with Shoran Devi about the news.

For the full interview with Ellerton Castor and to learn about Canada Carbon, click here.

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) receives exploration permit for Drayton-Black Lake

The Market Herald, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

Heritage Mining (HML) has received a permit for 2023 exploration at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. The program, slated for spring/summer 2023, will focus on drilling three priority targets on the property. Heritage Mining is a well-capitalized Canadian mineral exploration company advancing two high-grade gold-silver-copper projects in northwestern Ontario. CEO Peter Schloo spoke with Shoran Devi about the news.

For the full interview with Peter Schloo and to learn about Heritage Mining, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

