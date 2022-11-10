U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with Green River Gold Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Green River Gold discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) mineralogy leads to Zone 2 for Quesnel Nickel project

The Market Herald, Thursday, November 10, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, November 10, 2022, Press release picture

Green River Gold (CCR) provides an update regarding the mineralogy of Talc Alteration on Zone 1 of the Quesnel Nickel project. Zone 1 drill program confirmed the presence of an area of intense talc alteration. Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Perry Little and to learn about Green River Gold, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

