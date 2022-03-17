U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Trillion Energy, QuestEx, Monarch Mining, and Leucrotta Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy, QuestEx, Monarch Mining, and Leucrotta Exploration on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) announces private placement

Trillion Energy International (TCF) has announced plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000. The company will issue up to 60,606,060 units at a price of $0.165 per unit. Art Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the financing.

For the full interview with Art Halleran and to learn more about Trillion Energy's news, click here.

QuestEx (TSXV:QEX) announces new exploration team

QuestEx (QEX) has appointed Mr. Darren Lefort as Vice President of Exploration. Equity Exploration, who currently manages exploration work on QuestEx's mineral properties, has been retained to provide an exploration team on an as-needed basis. Darren will be working with Equity Exploration to finalize the company's drill targets and arrange logistics for the summer drilling program. CEO Joseph Mullin sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the appointment.

For the full interview with Joseph Mullin and to learn more about QuestEx's new appointment, click here.

Monarch Mining (TSX:GBAR) receives additional assays from Beaufor Mine gold project

Monarch Mining (GBAR) has received additional results from the 2021 underground drilling program on its Beaufor Mine gold project. President & CEO Jean-Marc Lacoste sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results. Monarch Mining is a fully integrated mining company focused on four advanced gold projects in Quebec.

For the full interview with Jean-Marc Lacoste and to learn more about Monarch Mining's news, click here.

Leucrotta Exploration (TSXV:LXE) provides update on business plan

Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) has previously announced its goal to reach 30,000 boepd within a five-year time frame. The business plan includes a gas processing agreement, funding to construct a battery facility at Mica and the commencement of a drilling program in Alberta. CEO Rob Zakresky sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the updates.

For the full interview with Rob Zakresky and to learn more about Leucrotta Explorations' news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693587/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Trillion-Energy-QuestEx-Monarch-Mining-and-Leucrotta-Exploration

