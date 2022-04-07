U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.96
    +32.81 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,648.55
    +152.04 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,957.21
    +68.39 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.29
    -2.65 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.60
    +0.37 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +11.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9930
    +0.1930 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,558.67
    -154.49 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.15
    +7.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reklaim, Northstar Gold, Fandom Sports Media Corp., and Empower Clinics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NSG
  • FDM
  • MYID

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ April 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reklaim, Northstar Gold, Fandom Sports Media Corp., and Empower Clinics on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Reklaim (TSXV:MYID) announces Q4-2021 financial results

Reklaim (MYID) has filed its Q4-2021 financial results. Fiscal year 2021 revenue increased 462 per cent versus 2020. Sales for Q4-2021 were $441,858, a 209 per cent increase over the same period in 2020. Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Reklaim sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Neil Sweeney and to learn more about Reklaim's news, click here.

Northstar Gold (CSE:NSG) to define gold zone exploration target at the Miller Gold Property

Northstar Gold (NSG) has commissioned Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience and SRK Consulting to provide a Syenite Gold Zone exploration target on its Miller Gold Property. Northstar's strategy is to develop a material mineral resource base at the Allied Syenite Gold Zone to support an eventual mining operation at the Miller Gold Property. Northstar's CEO Brian Fowler sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the update.

For the full interview with Brian Fowler and to learn more about Northstar Gold's news, click here.

Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) announces corporate name change

Fandom Sports Media (FDM) has announced a corporate name change to Fandifi Technologies Corp. doing business as FandifiTM. The company believes that the name change will empower FandifiTM to be a leader in content enrichment, fan engagement and monetization tools for the next generation of content creators. The company's shares will continue to trade on the CSE, OTCQB and the FDMSF. David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with David Vinokurov and to learn more about Fandifi's news, click here.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) partners with Ceres Terminals Canada to provide COVID-19 testing

Empower Clinics (CBDT) has launched its COVID-19 testing solutions for cruise line passengers in Vancouver B.C. The launch is a partnership between Empower and Ceres Terminals Canada. Passengers can book COVID-19 testing online offered at Empower's clinic located in the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinic's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696611/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Reklaim-Northstar-Gold-Fandom-Sports-Media-Corp-and-Empower-Clinics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Rite Aid stock tumbles after Deutsche Bank issues downgrade, alarming note

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Rite Aid shares after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why HP Stock Is Soaring This Week

    The tech company just got a big vote of approval from one of history's most successful investors.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Buying and holding quality growth stocks can set you up for some strong returns over the years. Three healthcare stocks that can help you build a strong, growth-oriented portfolio are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), and Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN). Drugmaker Eli Lilly has a little bit of everything for investors.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Why Sprinklr Stock Is Jumping Today

    Enterprise software specialist Sprinkler (NYSE: CXM) trounced the market on Thursday, with shares rising 17% by 12:45 p.m. ET compared to a 0.5% drop in the S&P 500. Sprinkler revealed before the market opened that sales rose 30% to $136 million in the fiscal fourth quarter that runs through late January. "We accelerated our growth [in fiscal 2022], went public, and created a new category called unified customer experience management for the world's leading enterprise brands," CEO Ragy Thomas said in a press release.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) stock was crashing on Thursday with shares plunging 24.5% as of 11:56 a.m. ET. The steep decline came after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from "hold" to "sell" and slashed his price target from $16 to $1.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.