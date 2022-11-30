U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Group Eleven, iMining, Gamelancer, Cassiar Gold, ApartmentLove, Tetra Bio-Pharma and Sitka Gold Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Group Eleven, iMining, Gamelancer, Cassiar Gold, ApartmentLove, Tetra Bio-Pharma and Sitka Gold discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Group Eleven (TSXV:ZNG) sees germanium at Ballywire zinc discovery & starts follow-up drill program

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

Group Eleven Resources (ZNG) has begun a follow-up drill program stepping out from the recent discovery hole at its Ballywire zinc prospect, PG West Project, Republic of Ireland. Mobilization has begun on the follow-up program at Ballywire, consisting of an initial five holes totalling 1,500 metres. Step-out distances are planned to range from 80 metres to 220 metres from discovery hole G11-468-03. CEO Bart Jaworski sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss this news.

For the full interview with Bart Jaworski and to learn about Group Eleven Resources, click here.

iMining (TSXV:IMIN) signs LOI to acquire a 4MW power project

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

iMining Technologies (IMIN) has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase a 4MW Power Project in Alberta. This acquisition supports iMining's focus on an energy-first strategy. The company may expand the existing facility by an additional 6MW. Khurram Shroff, Chairman and the CEO of iMining, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Khurram Shroff and to learn about iMining Technologies, click here.

Gamelancer Media (CSE:GMNG) announces Q3 earnings

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

Gamelancer Media Corp. (GMNG) has announced Q3 revenues totalling $1,330,556. Q3 revenue was up 153 per cent from the previous quarter
Adjusted net loss for the quarter of $789,735. Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Gamelancer Media Corp., sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Jon Dwyer and to learn about Gamelancer Media Corp., click here.

Cassiar Gold (TSXV:GLDC) unearths more gold at its flagship Cassiar Gold property

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

Cassiar Gold Corp. (GLDC) released assay results from an additional six diamond drill holes of the 2022 exploration program completed at the Taurus Deposit. The exploration focus of the drilling targeted high-priority areas at the Taurus Deposit, significant vein prospects at Cassiar South and additional brownfields opportunities on the property.

For the full interview with Marco Roque and to learn about Cassiar Gold Corp., click here.

ApartmentLove (CSE:APLV) to acquire internet listing services business

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

ApartmentLove (APLV) has executed an asset-purchase agreement with an Ontario-based internet listing services company. The agreement is for the purchase of the internet-listing services business of the seller for a cash purchase price of $940,000, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close on or about November 30, 2022. CEO Trevor Davidson sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Trevor Davidson and to learn about ApartmentLove, click here.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP) provides update on patent applications for Novel Therapeutic ARDS-003

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TBP) has filed three patent applications for its novel therapeutic, ARDS-003. ARDS-003 is a novel First in Human (FIH) drug product developed to modulate acute systemic inflammation and prevent sepsis, ARDS, and organ damage. Guy Chamberland, CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer at Tetra sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Guy Chamberland and to learn about Tetra Bio-Pharma, click here.

Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE:SIG) shares assay results from the RC Gold Project

The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

Sitka Gold (SIG) shares results for two additional diamond drill holes completed as part of the Company's Phase II summer 2022 drilling program at the RC Gold Project. The latest assay results are from the first two drill holes, DDRCCC-22-037 & DDRCCC-22-038. Director and VP of Corporate Development Mike Burke sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Mike Burke and to learn about Sitka Gold, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729531/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Group-Eleven-iMining-Gamelancer-Cassiar-Gold-ApartmentLove-Tetra-Bio-Pharma-and-Sitka-Gold-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

