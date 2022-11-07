U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.39
    +34.84 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.72
    +424.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,571.05
    +95.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.66
    +13.79 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    -0.74 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.20
    +2.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    +0.0071 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2050
    +0.0490 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1540
    +0.0164 (+1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5210
    -0.1330 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,852.74
    -340.54 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.51
    +0.77 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with C3 Metals and RevoluGROUP Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with C3 Metals and RevoluGROUP discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) continues expansion at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

The Market Herald, Monday, November 7, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, November 7, 2022, Press release picture

Exploration continues to expand the copper-gold-silver mineralization at C3 Metals' (CCCM) Arthurs Seat Project in Jamaica. C3 Metals also reported its highest grade rock chip gold assay to date at 29.8 g/t gold in epithermal style mineralization. Dan Symons, President and CEO, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Dan Symons and to learn about C3 Metals, click here.

RevoluGROUP (TSXV:REVO) concludes documentary due diligence with potential acquirers

The Market Herald, Monday, November 7, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, November 7, 2022, Press release picture

RevoluGROUP (REVO) has concluded documentary due diligence for its ongoing equity investment talks. The talks concern a potential equity acquisition by a European financially regulated entity allied to a U.A.E.-based financial consultancy firm. CEO Steve Marshall spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the news.

For the full interview with Steve Marshall and to learn about RevoluGROUP, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724383/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-C3-Metals-and-RevoluGROUP-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong Home

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped 46.7% on Monday

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) are up 46.7% in midday trading on Monday and continue to hit new highs. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) delayed a vote on merging with former President Donald Trump's Truth Social just last week, but that hasn't deterred traders today. Today's move is driven entirely by expectations that Trump would seek another term in 2024, which could be announced soon after tomorrow's election.

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 16.2% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain came after the company announced its third-quarter results and revealed plans for two acquisitions. Viatris reported Q3 revenue of $4.08 billion.

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Falling Today

    With continued economic worries and quarterly earnings looming, investors are selling the lending platform's shares today.

  • Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Trading At A 34% Discount?

    Does the November share price for The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade. In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. In its guidance back in August, management indicated it would try to stem its losses, saying, "In our efforts to adapt to increasing macro uncertainties, we are proactively shifting our strategies to further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."

  • Is Jim Cramer Right About RIOT?

    For the past few months, there has been a steady drumbeat of bad news about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. With the price of Bitcoin no longer on the march upward, Bitcoin mining companies are struggling to turn a profit. As Cramer pointed out, Riot Blockchain is not making money right now, and he doesn't invest in companies that don't make money.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Unity Software (U) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Unity Software's (U) Q3 performance is expected to have gained from steady demand for its software solutions boosted by an expanding client base and product portfolio.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...