U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.11
    +0.22 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.20
    -10.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.92
    -0.44 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0092 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0090 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0980
    +1.4590 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,975.96
    +16.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.70
    +7.88 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR Solutions and RevoluGroup Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Market Herald
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEXCF
  • MPSFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR Solutions and RevoluGroup Canada on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) updates proposed spin out of "ARway"

The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture


Nextech AR (NTAR) has entered into an arrangement agreement with its subsidiary 1000259749 Ontario Inc. and 1373222 B.C. Ltd. The agreement sets out the terms under which Nextech will spin out the ARway platform and associated assets to its subsidiary 1000259749 Ontario Inc. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the proposed spin out.
For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR Solutions, click here

RevoluGROUP Canada (TSXV:REVO) launches RevoluTRANSFER and "RevoluPAY Visa Instant" cards

The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture


RevoluGROUP Canada (REVO) has launched RevoluTRANSFER and introduced "RevoluPAY Visa Instant" prepaid Visa Cards. The company also expects to launch RevoluCard.com in the coming weeks. CEO Steve Marshall sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Steve Marshall and to learn more about RevoluGROUP Canada, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710611/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Nextech-AR-Solutions-and-RevoluGroup-Canada

Recommended Stories

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Uber Q2 earnings are the stock's ‘most convincing evidence yet’: Analyst

    DA Davidson Analyst Tom White joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Uber earnings, consumer headwinds, rising inflation, advertising, partnerships, and the outlook for post-pandemic growth.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts by more than 50%

    Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Intel's Recent Bad News Does Not Spell Doom for the Chipmaker

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) second-quarter earnings report issued July 28 was a disaster by any measure. The company reported dramatic misses on revenue and earnings and significantly lowered its outlook for the rest of 2022.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital

    In this article, we shall be going over the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. To skip our detailed analysis of Ro’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. Jesse Sunho Ro is the founder and […]

  • 10 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. The 52-week low for a stock reflects the least closing price the security has traded at over a 52-week timeline. Many investors seek out […]

  • What's in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) Q2 Earnings?

    An update on the IPO of Solta Medical and regular top-line and bottom-line numbers will grab investors' attention when Bausch Health (BHC) reports Q2 results.

  • Defense Stock Roundup: RTX, GD, NOC Beat on Q2 Earnings, BA Misses

    Over the past five trading sessions, the defense biggies put up a solid show except for Raytheon. Boeing gained the most, with its share price rising 8%.

  • Beyond Meat’s cash burn is putting the stock at risk of falling to $0, warns New Constructs

    Beyond Meat is the latest addition to the list of “zombie stocks” compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a high risk of declining to $0 a share. “Beyond Meat must dramatically cut costs and lower its cash burn, or it will go bankrupt,” wrote New Constructs CEO David Trainer, in a note released on Tuesday.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • Twilio (TWLO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Twilio's (TWLO) Q2 revenues are expected to have benefited from the accelerated digital transformation and recent acquisitions, while the elevated spending on product and market expansions might have weighed on earnings.

  • What Makes Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.