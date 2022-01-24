U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.47
    -74.47 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,766.91
    -498.46 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.34
    -220.58 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.83
    -5.08 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    -2.28 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.49 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0220 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,002.68
    +1,201.61 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.97
    +6.37 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, and Fokus Mining

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FKMCF
  • NRGOF
  • AGNPF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, and Fokus Mining discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN) discloses novel salt patent strategy

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGN) has included novel salt forms of DMT in its intellectual property patent applications for AP-188 ("N,N-dimethyltryptamine" or "DMT"). A novel salt form of a drug is a new and separate structure from the original compound and is considered a new composition of matter. CEO Chris Moreau sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Chris Moreau and to learn more about Algernon Pharmaceuticals salt patent strategy, click here.

Newrange Gold (TSXV:NRG) outlines winter drilling program for Red Lake projects

Newrange (NRG) has provided details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100 per cent owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects. Five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be among the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the program.

For the full interview with Robert Archer and to learn more about Newrange Gold's winter drilling program, click here.

Fokus Mining (TSXV:FKM) reports drill results on its Galloway project

Fokus Mining Corporation (FKM) has announced drill results on its Galloway project located near Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region in Québec. The company is progressing towards a NI43-101 resource estimate. Jean Rainville, President, and CEO of Focus sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Jean Rainville and to learn more about Fokus Mining's Galloway project, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685232/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-with-Algernon-Pharmaceuticals-Newrange-Gold-and-Fokus-Mining

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Stock market rout 'an opportunity to buy' for long-term investors: strategist

    Sylvia Jablonski, CIO and Co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss opportunities for investors to buy stocks on the dip, how the market is pricing in interest rate hikes, the Fed, cryptocurrency, and the NFT market ahead of web3.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Crashed Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of fuel cell stocks are getting hurt harder than most on Monday. In particular, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 10.2% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is seeing a 10.8% decline as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), probably the best-known stock in the industry, is leading the others lower at the same time -- down 12.6%.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Market check: Dow falls 600+ points, Russell 2000 approaches bear market

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre gives an update on the market as stocks continue to sink ahead of earnings and the Fed meeting.

  • 2 Stocks With 127% to 249% Upside, According to Wall Street

    RBC Capital's Matthew Swanson has a price target of $56 for PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which implies a whopping 127% upside. Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) Timothy Chiodo has an even brighter outlook on Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) in the short term with a price target of $22, implying 249% upside. PubMatic is on the sell side of the advertising technology (adtech) space, helping publishers -- companies that sell ad space -- get the best results.