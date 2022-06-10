U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,906.52
    -111.30 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,439.65
    -833.14 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,355.51
    -398.72 (-3.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.60
    -45.25 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.52
    -0.99 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    +23.70 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    -0.0185 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3810
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,008.31
    -1,087.30 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.04
    -29.56 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Silver Bullet Mines and Orvana Minerals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORVMF
  • SBMCF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines and Orvana Minerals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) commissions mill

The Market Herald, Friday, June 10, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, June 10, 2022, Press release picture

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has commenced commissioning its wholly-owned 125 MTPD mill located near Globe, Arizona. Commissioning will take place over the next few weeks VP Capital Markets and Director Peter Clausi sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines, click here

Orvana Minerals (TSX:ORV) announces results of Phase 1 drilling campaign at the Taguas Project

The Market Herald, Friday, June 10, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Friday, June 10, 2022, Press release picture

Orvana Minerals (ORV) has completed Phase I of an infill and resource-growth drilling campaign at its Taguas Project in Argentina. The infill and growth drilling program consisted of 41 holes totalling 6,482.6 meters. Juan Gavidia, CEO or Orvana sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.
For the full interview with Juan Gavidia and to learn more about Orvana Minerals, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704712/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Silver-Bullet-Mines-and-Orvana-Minerals

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman says to do this right now if you’re worried about inflation

    The rate of U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6% in May as overall prices for things including rent, gas and food all remain on the rise. “I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time,” Orman recently told CNBC, prior to the release of May’s CPI data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The first is a fixed rate when the purchaser buys the bond, and the second is the inflation adjustment rate, which is reset every six months based on inflation.

  • DocuSign stock falls on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi, Brad Smith, and Julie Hyman discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The U.S. hasn't yet entered a recession -- which is officially defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth -- but runaway inflation, stagnant wages, food shortages, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil could all break this fragile economy's back in the near future. If that happens, growth stocks will fall further as value stocks become even more attractive. Altria is the top tobacco company in America.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot He

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    ChargePoint, Autoliv, and QuantumScape look like excellent long-term bets, despite the near-term headwinds they face.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • Why Shares of Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs Are Falling Today

    Shares of several major bank stocks took a hit today after new data showed that inflation is still surging and may not have peaked yet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost more than 650 points as of this writing while the Nasdaq Composite was down close to 3%. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 4.3% lower as of 2:25 p.m. ET today, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) were 4.2% lower, and shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) were down 4.8%.

  • Everything in the Stock Market Is Being Sped Up Including the Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When the nineties ended, an overvalued stock market took three long years to rid itself of its accumulated excess in what is now known as the dot-com crash.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingStocks Reel, Bond Yields Surge on Inflation Angst: Markets WrapTh

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Jim Cramer says oil is the ‘only dip that can be bought right now’ — here are 3 blue-chip energy stocks that also provide yields as high as 7.8%

    Be greedy (but selective) when others are fearful.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • Here's How Carvana Will Start Making Profits

    The bears have killed Carvana's share price this year, but don't be surprised if its stock gets back on the road to growth.

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • 10 Safe Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe blue chip stocks to buy in June. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation and blue chip stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in June. Inflation is eating away at the purchasing power of consumers across the […]

  • Tesla production, autopilot scrutiny weighing on the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest news affecting Tesla stock, including more lockdowns in China and the intensifying investigation into the autopilot feature.

  • Ford: Buy the Dip?

    More than a century ago, Henry Ford transformed the way people traveled from one place to another. The Blue Oval has since become an iconic brand with a loyal customer base. The big question today is, can Ford (NYSE: F) stay as relevant for another century?

  • Forget Tech Titans Like Apple, Nvidia — Top Funds Bet On These Stocks

    While Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft and GOOGL stock have gone MIA, the best mutual funds bet big on medical, defense and oil stocks.

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're near a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • Three Half-Point Fed Hikes Priced In; Treasury Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingStocks Reel, Bond Yields Sur