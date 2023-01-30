U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex, Imagine Lithium, Canadian Critical Minerals, Alianza Minerals and Nicola Mining Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Callinex, Imagine Lithium, Canadian Critical Minerals, Alianza Minerals and Nicola Mining discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Callinex (TSXV:CNX) announces 2023 exploration targets at Pine Bay

The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Callinex (CNX) has outlined 2023 exploration targets at its Pine Bay Project in Manitoba's Flin Flon District. The program will focus on the continued expansion of the high-grade Rainbow deposit, step-out drilling on the Alchemist target, and follow-up on the Odin target area and the high-grade copper and gold-bearing Cabin horizon. President and CEO Max Porterfield spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the upcoming exploration.

For the full interview with Max Porterfield and to learn about Callinex, click here.

Imagine Lithium (TSXV:ILI) announces lithium discovery

The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Imagine Lithium (ILI) has identified a new drilling target located approximately 1.6 km to the northwest of the Jackpot Main Zone
The Jackpot Lithium property is located in the Georgia Lake Area, about 140 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario
President J.C. St-Amour sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the discovery

For the full interview with J.C. St-Amour and to learn about Imagine Lithium, click here.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV:CCMI) signs agreement with B.C. Hydro for Bull River Mine

The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Canadian Critical Minerals (CCMI) signed a facilities agreement with B.C. Hydro and Power Authority for its Bull River Mine project. B.C. Hydro will reconnect the company to an existing transmission line to provide 5,000 kVA for around $150,000. Ian Berzins, CEO of Canadian Critical Minerals, met with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Ian Berzins and to learn about Canadian Critical Minerals, click here.

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) planning drill program at its Haldane Silver Property, YT

The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Alianza Minerals (ANZ) is planning to drill and further explore its Haldane silver project in Yukon Territory's historic Keno District. Work includes airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high-grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target
Company CEO Jason Weber sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the updates.

For the full interview with Jason Weber and to learn about Alianza Minerals, click here

Nicola Mining (TSXV:NIM) to recommence gold production in B.C.

The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Nicola Mining (NIM) has completed final preparations to begin operations in Q1 2023. Nicola has received in excess of 15,000 tonnes of gold mill feed from Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project and has hired employees to fill key positions required for gold production. Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola, joined The Market Herald's Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss this news.

For the full interview with Peter Espig and to learn about Nicola Mining, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737289/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Callinex-Imagine-Lithium-Canadian-Critical-Minerals-Alianza-Minerals-and-Nicola-Mining-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

