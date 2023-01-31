U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,057.51
    +39.74 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,930.23
    +213.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.45
    +149.63 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.69
    +37.97 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +1.23 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.90
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1900
    -0.1680 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,166.88
    +371.80 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.63
    +7.83 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium, Western Metallica, Palamina Corp, Trillion Energy, ARway and Eloro Resources Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noram Lithium, Western Metallica, Palamina Corp, Trillion Energy, ARway and Eloro Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV:NRM) announces significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Noram Lithium (NRM) announced a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada. The company reports an increase of 190 per cent in Measured and Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent Resources from the August 2021 MRE. CEO Greg McCunn sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Greg McCunn and to learn about Noram Lithium, click here.

Western Metallica Resources (TSXV:WMS) announces drill program updates

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Western Metallica Resources (WMS) released updates from its various mineral projects in Spain. The Penedela Project saw a total of 2,236 metres drilled across 12 holes from 2020 to 2022, to a maximum depth of 335.6 metres. Greg Duras, CEO of Western Metallica Resources, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the company's plans.

For the full interview with Greg Duras and to learn about Western Metallica Resources, click here.

Palamina (TSXV:PA) encounters surface and underground gold at Usicayos

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Palamina (PA) has returned 5.1 g/t gold over 4 m (surface) and 15.4 g/t gold over 2.7 m (underground) from its Usicayos Gold Project in Peru. The results stem from the second field program in the Sol de Oro Zone completed in December 2022. President and CEO Andrew Thomson spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the new gold results and future exploration.

For the full interview with Andrew Thomson and to learn about Palamina, click here.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) to commence 3D seismic reprocessing project for SASB

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Trillion Energy has announced the commencement of its 3D seismic reprocessing project for SASB. The new seismic model will provide a more accurate mapping of individual gas reservoir units, provide better imaging of the gas trapping faults and superior structural maps. The model will identify and define stratigraphic exploration gas prospects (to which there are many on SASB), but which have never been drilled.

For the full interview with Arthur Halleran and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

ARway Corp (CSE:ARWY) announces major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

ARway (ARWY) has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform. Upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion, and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about ARway, click here.

Eloro Resources (TSXV:ELO) provides exploration updates from the Iska Iska Project

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO) announced assay results from additional diamond drill holes from the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in southern Bolivia. The Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a royalty-free property located in southern Bolivia. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, provided Sabrina Cuthbert with exploration updates.

For the full interview with Bill Pearson and to learn about Eloro Resources Ltd., click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737530/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Noram-Lithium-Western-Metallica-Palamina-Corp-Trillion-Energy-ARway-and-Eloro-Resources-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

Recommended Stories

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell more than 5% by 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the refining company's stock price were its lackluster fourth-quarter results. Adjusted pre-tax income from its chemicals segment declined from $135 million in the third quarter to $52 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.

  • Lucid stock falls amid talks of potential buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund

    Lucid shares fall after initially rising on talks of a possible buyout from the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Exxon posts record $59 billion profit in 2022, up 157% from 2021

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss Exxon Mobil’s record profit earnings.

  • Caterpillar stock declines on mixed Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • Bernard Arnault Takes On Elon Musk With SPAC Deal to Take Lotus Public

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm affiliated with Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, just reached a deal to take a potential challenger to No. 2 billionaire Elon Musk onto the public markets.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpPutin’s War in

  • Here's Why Altria (MO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    Instead, it's the businesses with staying power, that keep competitors at bay, and can sustain decades of steady growth. Whether you're looking for growth, big dividends, or something in between, here are three stocks worth considering. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has become a huge name in the hospitality industry.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Why Ford Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stepped on the accelerator, and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is going along for the ride. Shares of Ford traded up as much as 5.3% on Tuesday after crosstown rival GM handily beat expectations. On Tuesday, it was news from General Motors that was giving Ford shares a push.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • ‘Sucker’s rally’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash — now he's predicting the downfall of crypto, calling it ‘fool’s gold.’ He likes these 3 assets instead

    Could he be right (again)?

  • Why UPS Stock Was Climbing Higher Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) were moving higher today after a modest beat on the bottom line in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue in the fourth quarter actually fell 2.7% to $27 billion. The company also said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 6.6% to $1.62 per share, which gives the stock a dividend yield of 3.5%.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    If you were wondering what Buffett's second rule is, it's to remember the first rule. If you are willing to incorporate some above-average risk tolerance into your portfolio, read on for a look at two Buffett-backed stocks that have the potential to deliver explosive wins for risk-tolerant investors. With the company valued at more than $51 billion and trading at 25 times expected forward sales, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is the most growth-dependent stock in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by some metrics.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 25. The telecom giant's revenue from continuing operations rose 1% year over year to $31.3 billion, but missed analysts' expectations by $70 million.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.