The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium, Western Metallica, Palamina Corp, Trillion Energy, ARway and Eloro Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noram Lithium, Western Metallica, Palamina Corp, Trillion Energy, ARway and Eloro Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV:NRM) announces significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Noram Lithium (NRM) announced a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada. The company reports an increase of 190 per cent in Measured and Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent Resources from the August 2021 MRE. CEO Greg McCunn sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Greg McCunn and to learn about Noram Lithium, click here.

Western Metallica Resources (TSXV:WMS) announces drill program updates

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Western Metallica Resources (WMS) released updates from its various mineral projects in Spain. The Penedela Project saw a total of 2,236 metres drilled across 12 holes from 2020 to 2022, to a maximum depth of 335.6 metres. Greg Duras, CEO of Western Metallica Resources, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the company's plans.

For the full interview with Greg Duras and to learn about Western Metallica Resources, click here.

Palamina (TSXV:PA) encounters surface and underground gold at Usicayos

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Palamina (PA) has returned 5.1 g/t gold over 4 m (surface) and 15.4 g/t gold over 2.7 m (underground) from its Usicayos Gold Project in Peru. The results stem from the second field program in the Sol de Oro Zone completed in December 2022. President and CEO Andrew Thomson spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the new gold results and future exploration.

For the full interview with Andrew Thomson and to learn about Palamina, click here.

Story continues

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) to commence 3D seismic reprocessing project for SASB

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Trillion Energy has announced the commencement of its 3D seismic reprocessing project for SASB. The new seismic model will provide a more accurate mapping of individual gas reservoir units, provide better imaging of the gas trapping faults and superior structural maps. The model will identify and define stratigraphic exploration gas prospects (to which there are many on SASB), but which have never been drilled.

For the full interview with Arthur Halleran and to learn about Trillion Energy, click here.

ARway Corp (CSE:ARWY) announces major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

ARway (ARWY) has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform. Upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion, and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about ARway, click here.

Eloro Resources (TSXV:ELO) provides exploration updates from the Iska Iska Project

The Market Herald, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO) announced assay results from additional diamond drill holes from the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in southern Bolivia. The Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a royalty-free property located in southern Bolivia. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, provided Sabrina Cuthbert with exploration updates.

For the full interview with Bill Pearson and to learn about Eloro Resources Ltd., click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

marketing@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737530/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Noram-Lithium-Western-Metallica-Palamina-Corp-Trillion-Energy-ARway-and-Eloro-Resources-Discussing-Their-Latest-News



