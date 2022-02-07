U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals

·5 min read
In this article:
  • OPWEF
  • CUAUF
  • PSYGF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) intercepts visible gold at Bazooka Project

Opawica (OPW) has intercepted visible gold on its Bazooka property in Quebec. It observed significant flakes of visible gold in a quartz vein shear zone over its recent 18-hole program. Director Christopher Reynolds joined Dave Jackson to discuss the findings.

For the full interview with Christopher Reynolds and to learn more about Opawica Exploration's Bazooka Project, click here.

Psyence (CSE:PSYG) receives ISO certification for its natural psilocybin production facility

Psyence Group (PSYG) has received ISO Certification for its ISO22000 graded Psilocybin production facility in Lesotho, Southern Africa. ISO 22000 is a globally accepted international standard that specifies the requirements for food safety management systems. Tony Budden, Psyence Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Psyence Group sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Tony Budden and to learn more about Psyence Group's ISO certification, click here.

C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) mobilizes second drill rig to Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals (CCCM) has mobilized a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target. The larger drill will enable the C3 to test for additional copper-gold skarn bodies and the causative porphyry copper source at depth. Kevin Tomlinson, President and CEO of C3 Metals sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with Kevin Tomlinson and to learn more about C3 Metals' second drill rig, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687637/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Opawica-Explorations-Psyence-Group-and-C3-Metals

