The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Britannia Life Sciences, Vejii Holdings, and Eat Well Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Britannia Life Sciences, Vejii Holdings, and Eat Well Group on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Britannia Life Sciences (CSE:BLAB) announces new subsidiary Britannia Mining Solutions Inc.

Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. (BMS) will deliver assay services to global mining companies. BMS is being funded separately from Britannia Life Sciences and is backed by a group of mining investors and advisors including Eric Sprott and Dr. Quinton Henningh. BMS' focus will be establishing technology-enabled assay labs which will provide faster and more accurate results, and help address the global backlog of mining assays. Peter Shippen, Britannia's CEO, sat down with Shoran Devi to share the exciting news.

For the full interview with Peter Shippen and to learn more about Britannia's new subsidiary, click here.

Vejii Holdings (CSE:VEJI) announces agreement with Blender Bites (CSE:BITE)

Vejii Holdings (VEJI) has signed an agreement with Blender Bites Ltd. Blender Bites will be joining Vejii's fulfillment and distribution platform, Vejii Fulfillment Services (VFS) to be merchandised alongside Vejii's products in Canada, through its Vejii Express platform. Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the partnership.

For the full interview with Kory Zelickson and to learn more about Vejii Holding's new partnership, click here.

Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG) CEO provides shareholder update

CEO Marc Aneed has provided an update to shareholders. The company's story is one of innovation, teamwork and culture. The letter touches on recent investments in Belle Pulses, Sapientia Technology and Amara® Organic Foods. Marc Aneed sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the updates.

For the full interview with Marc Aneed and to learn more about Eat Well Group's updates, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



https://www.accesswire.com/692351/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Britannia-Life-Sciences-Vejii-Holdings-and-Eat-Well-Group

