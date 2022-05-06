The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with HIRE Technologies and Empower Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with HIRE Technologies and Empower Clinics on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

HIRE Technologies (TSXV:HIRE) releases Q4 and year-end results

The Market Herald, Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture

HIRE Technologies (HIRE) has announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Record revenue of $27.7 million for the year, with year-over-year growth of $16.3 million, a 143 per cent increase. Simon Dealy, CEO of HIRE, sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to discuss the numbers.

For the full interview with Simon Dealy and to learn more about HIRE Technologies, click here

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) provides business updates

The Market Herald, Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture

Empower Clinics (CBDT) has provided an update on company and subsidiary initiatives. Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides digital and telemedicine care. Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to highlight the updates.

For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinics, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

Story continues

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700479/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-HIRE-Technologies-and-Empower-Clinics



